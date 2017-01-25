No and Yes For Area Liquor Sales

Voters in three area counties said no to alcohol sales in special elections Tuesday, while one Ohio County town bucked the trend by voting yes.

Allen County will remain dry after voters there rejected sales of alcohol by a vote of 2,908 to 2,296.

Clinton County will also remain dry after a 2.300 to 1,288 vote.

Todd County residents also voted no.

But in Ohio County voters decided to go wet, saying yes to alcohol sales in the town of Hartford by a vote of 280 to 155 in a small turnout.

There was also a wet/dry vote in Warren County Tuesday. Voters in Smiths Grove said yes 145 to 24 to allowing the Bluegrass Winery to sell wine at their business.

