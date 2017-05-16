North Korea May Be Linked To WannaCry Ransomware, Researchers Say

The WannaCry ransomware that attacked computers in 150 countries has lines of code that are identical to work by hackers known as the Lazarus Group, according to security experts. The Lazarus hackers have been linked to North Korea, raising suspicions that the nation could be responsible for the attack.

The connection was made by Google security researcher Neel Mehta, who pointed out similarities between WannaCry and malware used by Lazarus, the group that's been blamed for the Sony Pictures hack of 2014 and for stealing millions of dollars from a Bangladeshi bank in 2016.

After Mehta highlighted the elements in the code, other researchers confirmed similarities between early versions of WannaCry and malware tools used by Lazarus.

While the revelation stands as the most substantial public details about the cyberattack's origin, it's not seen as enough to assign blame — at least in part because it's common to copy code.

The WannaCry attack made headlines on Friday after locking computers in the U.K.'s health system and Spain's largest telecom. There were no signs that it targeted North Korea's neighbor, despite emerging at a time of high tension on the Korean Peninsula.

"At least 11 South Korean companies have been hit by the WannaCry computer virus," NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Seoul. "It's disrupted ads for a local theater chain, and bus schedules in a small city south of the capital Seoul. But South Korea doesn't appear to be hurt any more than other countries."

Security firm Symantec says it has "identified the presence of tools exclusively used by Lazarus on machines also infected with earlier versions of WannaCry," which could have been used to help spread the worm to vulnerable computers. The company adds that the shared code is based on "a specific sequence of 75 ciphers which to date have only been seen across Lazarus tools."

