Officer Accused of Mocking Death in Charlottesville, Va.

A Kentucky police officer is facing discipline for allegedly making a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman killed after a vehicle rammed into a protest against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shively police Lt. Col. Josh Myers says that Officer Morris Rinehardt was placed Monday on paid administrative leave and that an internal investigation is underway.

Local news outlets report the post on Rinehardt's personal Facebook page is a picture of a car with a caption that says, "When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram." The man charged in connection to the Charlottesville incident was driving a Dodge Challenger.

Myers says potential punishment ranges from six days suspension to termination.