Officials at Mammoth Cave to Make Trail More Accessible

Officials at Mammoth Cave National Park are working to make a trail more accessible to people with disabilities.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports the park is building half-mile, 8-foot wide concrete walkway along the park's Echo River Springs Trail. The improvements will include four exhibits with tactile features for people who are visually impaired along with an improved parking lot and bathroom.

The construction will be paid for in part with a grant from the National Park Service. Officials say the trail and adjoining parking lot will be closed beginning Monday and should reopen by the end of the year.

Mammoth Cave is one of 59 national parks in the United States. It is home to the world's largest known cave system, with more than 400 miles explored.