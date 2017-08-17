One in 10 Kentuckians Age 60 and Older is Food Insecure

A new study shows the percentage of older Kentuckians who are food insecure is higher than the national average.

A report from the group Feeding America shows almost 10 percent of Kentuckians 60 and older didn’t have reliable access to a sufficient amount of nutritious food in 2015, the most recent year

That’s two percent higher than the nation as a whole.

Kentucky Association of Food Banks Director Tamara Sandberg says going without food can have a major impact on a senior’s health.

“We know that food insecure seniors are more likely to have depression than their colleagues that don’t suffer from food insecurity. So, food insecure seniors are more likely to suffer from depression, asthma, congestive heart failure, chest pain, and high blood pressure.”

Sandberg says it can be difficult sometimes to convince seniors to accept help when it comes to food assistance.

She says seniors need to understand that they’re not alone when it comes to getting the food they need, and that they shouldn’t feel embarrassed to utilize their local food banks.