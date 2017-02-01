Order Gives 'Fair Chance' to Job Seekers with Criminal Past

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has signed an executive order aimed at giving people with criminal records a "fair chance" to land state government jobs.

The Republican governor's action will remove the box on state job application forms that asks job seekers whether they have criminal records.

Bevin said Wednesday that background checks can still be done, and applicants can still be asked about criminal records during the interview process.

But he says the order gives people who paid their debts to society a second chance, and a "fair and equal opportunity" to compete for state jobs.

The order applies to the executive branch of Kentucky government. It does not apply to the private sector. But Bevin urged private sector employers to consider taking the same action.