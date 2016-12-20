Our Schedule of December Holiday Specials on WKU Public Radio

A yearly tradition in late December on WKU Public Radio is music of the season and holiday stories. This year, we feature several of our favorites and a new locally-produced special - A Gift From St. Nicholas: A Chorale and Organ Concert. It was recorded at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bowling Green.

This concert includes several solo performances, the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church Choir and St. Joseph's organist Ken Stein. It's hosted by WKU Public Radio's Joe Corcoran.

Here's a look at our lineup of special programs for the holidays.

Tuesday, Dec. 20th

11a/6p A Gift From St. Nicholas (WKU Classical 97.5 FM)

Thursday, Dec. 22nd

8c/9e A Gift From St. Nicholas

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th

9c/10e A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

11c/12e Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular

12c/1e Barren River Breakdown Christmas

2c/3e Jonathan Winters' A Christmas Carol

3c/4e St. Olaf Christmas Festival

7c/8e Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

Christmas Day, Dec. 25th

9c/10e St. Olaf Christmas Festival

11c/12e Christmas with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra

1c/2e Hanukkah Lights

2c/3e A Prairie Home Companion

4c/5e A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

6c/7e Old Scratchy Records Christmas