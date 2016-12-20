Our Schedule of December Holiday Specials on WKU Public Radio

A yearly tradition in late December on WKU Public Radio is music of the season and holiday stories. This year, we feature several of our favorites and a new locally-produced special - A Gift From St. Nicholas: A Chorale and Organ Concert. It was recorded at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bowling Green.
This concert includes several solo performances, the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church Choir and St. Joseph's organist Ken Stein. It's hosted by WKU Public Radio's Joe Corcoran.
Here's a look at our lineup of special programs for the holidays.
Tuesday, Dec. 20th
11a/6p A Gift From St. Nicholas (WKU Classical 97.5 FM)
Thursday, Dec. 22nd
8c/9e A Gift From St. Nicholas
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th
9c/10e A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
11c/12e Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular
12c/1e Barren River Breakdown Christmas
2c/3e Jonathan Winters' A Christmas Carol
3c/4e St. Olaf Christmas Festival
7c/8e Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs
Christmas Day, Dec. 25th
9c/10e St. Olaf Christmas Festival
11c/12e Christmas with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra
1c/2e Hanukkah Lights
2c/3e A Prairie Home Companion
4c/5e A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
6c/7e Old Scratchy Records Christmas