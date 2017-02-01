Outside McConnell’s Louisville Office, Protesters Rally For Refugees

Hundreds of people gathered downtown Louisville Tuesday outside the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to voice their opposition to the executive orders signed by President Donald Trump regarding refugees and immigrants.

Some also complain that McConnell is not listening to their concerns. McConnell told ABC last weekend that he doesn’t want to make a blanket criticism of the policy, but the government should be careful going forward.

I went to the “No Ban! No Wall!” rally site outside the federal courthouse to talk to participants and some passers-by.

“I did get through on one call last Friday. I didn’t get to speak to him (McConnell), obviously. I spoke to one of his aides. I asked him to not confirm Jeff Session because I think his history shows that he’s not going to be a fair attorney general.”

“Having been born and raised here I feel like he’s always been a part of my life. And I have voted for Mitch McConnell when I was younger. There was a day when Louisvillians felt Mitch McConnell did a lot for our community and brought a lot of federal funding back to Kentucky and did a lot for the city and state. But those days are gone.”