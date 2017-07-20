Owensboro Health Beginning Partnership With Markey Cancer Center

Owensboro Health is beginning a new partnership with the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center. It will focus on sharing research and resources for clinical trials.

Under the agreement announced Wednesday, cancer patients being treated at Owensboro Health's Mitchell Center won’t have to travel to participate in clinical trials. Eligible patients will now have access to new treatments in Owensboro.

The partnership will also provide access to training, research materials and communication with the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington. Bonnie Roberts, director at the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center in Owensboro, said the partnership will eliminate barriers for patients who want to participate in trials, but can’t travel to Lexington or farther.

“So hopefully it will bring new opportunities for treatment for cancer or prevention or early detection for patients locally as well as across the commonwealth,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the partnership will also help train and educate physicians in Owensboro. She said patients often volunteer for clinical trials not only for their own well-being, but also for the future of cancer research.