Owensboro Middle Expected to be Divided into Two Schools

Credit Owensboro Middle School

Owensboro Middle School is likely to be separated into two schools by the next academic year. 

The middle school already has a south campus for grades five and six and a north campus for grades seven and eight. The two buildings are separated by a football field.

 

Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Nick Brake says there are some good reasons to change that set-up.

“Part of the challenge that we’ve seen with that is, it’s very difficult for one principal to govern both schools, to work with both faculties, and you have an age group that has a lot of variation.”

A recommendation to create two distinctly separate schools has already been approved, and final approval is anticipated.

Brake says currently there’s one principal for both schools. The plan is to create two principal positions, so the management can be more direct for each school. 

The lower grades are likely to become an intermediate school and the seventh and eighth grades could become more of a traditional middle school. The superintendent says the change will mostly be in organization, not academic content or activities.

             

“You know, I don’t think that there will be much the kids will notice. They might notice a different schedule. Other than that, they’ll still have choices among the arts offerings. They’ll still have a very strong core curriculum.”  

 

No additional staff is expected to be hired. Brake says an associate principal is likely to promoted to the position of principal for one of the schools. The change in organizational structure is likely to be in place by July first. 

 

 

 

 

 

Owensboro Public Schools
Owensboro Innovation Academy

Innovation is Key at New Owensboro High School

By Rhonda Miller Aug 26, 2015
Rhonda J. Miller

Students are changing classes at the new regional high school, Owensboro Innovation Academy. There’s a lot of “change” and a lot of “new” at this school. 

First of all, it’s not in a typical high school building. It’s in the Owensboro Centre for Business and Research.

The principal, Beth Benjamin, says she’s called the “director.”  And Benjamin says teachers aren’t called teachers.

“They’re called facilitators. And that is because we want students to take ownership of their own learning. So they kind of determine what they need to know and then the teachers are there to facilitate that learning and then to provide any direct instruction that’s needed. But it’s definitely a team effort.”

Superintendent of Owensboro schools Nick Brake says the facilitator role encourages respect for students.

“It’s not so much the sage on the stage where everybody bows to the teacher. It really allows more of an adult-to-adult, peer-to-peer type of relationship and the students have to respect that, in the same way they would respect any other adult relationship.”

Three Kentucky School Districts Expanding Preschool wtih State Grant

By Oct 20, 2016
Ohio County Schools

Three Kentucky school districts are sharing a $450,000 state grant to expand preschool programs.

Owensboro, Daviess County and Ohio County will each get $150,000 to upgrade preschool offerings, especially for at-risk children.

Cheston Hoover is director of district programs for Ohio County Schools. He says the school district is partnering with Audubon Area Head Start to give more children a solid educational foundation.

“We’re a very large county and in some of the communities within our county, the child care, preschool, early education services are pretty limited.  And so we’re looking to expand one of those from a half-day to a full day.”

That expansion will be at the Horse Branch Elementary preschool program. Hoover says part of the funding will be used to add a staff member in the classroom and a recruiter to identify more eligible children.

“There’s lots of research that shows that full day Head Start and preschool benefits the child academically and socially. It’s also a benefit for parents to where their child can receive those services throughout the school day and not have to find another service for either the first or second half of the day.”

Owensboro will add a new full-day preschool class at Estes Elementary.

Daviess County Public Schools will partner with the Owensboro Family YMCA to expand preschool services to children who don’t speak English at home and those in foster care.

Owensboro Little Free Library is Big Push for Literacy

By Rhonda Miller Sep 16, 2015
Owensboro Public Schools

Literacy is getting a big push at Owensboro Public Schools with a new program called “Little Free Library.” The libraries are so little  they’re contained in a two-foot by two-foot weatherproof box that looks like a birdhouse and hangs on the outside of the school.

The little library holds about 25 books that are there for the taking 24/7. There are no fines for overdue books and no return dates.

Cortney Inklebarger is principal at Cravens Elementary, the first of six schools to have a Little Free Library.

"This is something that’s a little bit more, you know, I put something in and I get to keep it. I don’t necessarily have to bring this back," said Inklebarger. "The goal is to give a book, take a book, but if a student just takes one and they love it so much and they just want to keep it and they don't have something to put back in there, that’s fine with me.”

While students have  been excited about taking and giving books, even coming by over the weekend when school is closed, Inklebarger said the project is one more step in the long-term goal of improving  literacy.

"We promote all the time for our students to read 20, 30 minutes a day. Even if you just go with the 20 minutes a day, if a student reads 20 minutes a day throughout the school year, that’s 3,600 minutes," she said. "Their standardized test scores go up, their vocabulary increases. So the more we can get books in our students’ hands, the more we can promote literacy.

The Cravens Elementary Little Free Library was installed on Sept. 3. The second one will be located at Newton Parrish Elementary on Sept. 21.

Local banks are partnering with six Owensboro schools to support the project.  

Owensboro Aims to Attract Entrepreneurs

By Rhonda Miller Aug 18, 2015
Rhonda J. Miler

Owensboro is aiming to attract talented entrepreneurs by highlighting its revitalized downtown, new riverfront,  convention center, new restaurants, arts organizations and good schools. 

Joe Berry is vice president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation. He says public-private partnerships like the Owensboro Centre for Business and Research provide office and laboratory space, including $2 million in shared lab equipment, and that helps attract talent.

The basic goal for economic development in any region is generally to go out and attract big manufacturers that create lots of jobs.  

That’s still important. But  Berry says there’s a big advantage in tapping into the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit.

"If you look at economic data and trends that are emerging around the globe, we are, quite frankly, in a global war for talent," said Berry.

"Regions that are able to attract and retain talent are the ones that are going to remain economically competitive in the long run," he said.

Berry says it starts with local talent launching startups in technology, life sciences and traditional small business.  A dozen of those companies are in the 37,000-square-foot Owensboro Centre for Business and Research. 

"An evolving and growing part of our local economy is companies that are operating in this kind of space," said Berry. "So the purpose of this business incubator is to truly grow and foster those kinds of new companies in this region and help further diversify our economy and create the companies of tomorrow."