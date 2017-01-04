Owensboro Middle Expected to be Divided into Two Schools

Owensboro Middle School is likely to be separated into two schools by the next academic year.

The middle school already has a south campus for grades five and six and a north campus for grades seven and eight. The two buildings are separated by a football field.

Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Nick Brake says there are some good reasons to change that set-up.

“Part of the challenge that we’ve seen with that is, it’s very difficult for one principal to govern both schools, to work with both faculties, and you have an age group that has a lot of variation.”

A recommendation to create two distinctly separate schools has already been approved, and final approval is anticipated.

Brake says currently there’s one principal for both schools. The plan is to create two principal positions, so the management can be more direct for each school.

The lower grades are likely to become an intermediate school and the seventh and eighth grades could become more of a traditional middle school. The superintendent says the change will mostly be in organization, not academic content or activities.

“You know, I don’t think that there will be much the kids will notice. They might notice a different schedule. Other than that, they’ll still have choices among the arts offerings. They’ll still have a very strong core curriculum.”

No additional staff is expected to be hired. Brake says an associate principal is likely to promoted to the position of principal for one of the schools. The change in organizational structure is likely to be in place by July first.