Owensboro Training Center for Disabled Adults Closing

A training center for adults with disabilities in Owensboro is consolidating services at its Henderson location in February. The Sandefur Training Center has been a workshop where adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities work on a variety of basic production projects for local companies.

The center underwent a major transformation about a year ago when it added an expanded focus on education and life skills. Executive Director Julie Wischer said the increased costs led to the decision to close the Owensboro center.

“We increased and expanded our adult day learning program, where we learn daily life skills and academics, like math and geography and cooking. And when we did that, it caused the cost of our program to increase.”

The 53 participants in Daviess County will be able to join the 55 at the Henderson site. Wischer said they’ve been preparing the participants for the Feb.10 closing.

“We want to make sure they make the decision that’s best for them. And so, I know some will stay in Owensboro and will go to one of the other service providers,” said Wischer. “Owensboro has a lot of great adult day service providers. Sandefur Center is the only provider in Henderson County.”

She said the Owensboro location will stay open until each person is placed in another program.