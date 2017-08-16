‘Paducah Residents’ Petition to Remove Confederate Statue and Rename School

By 3 hours ago

General Tilghman Statue in Paducah
Credit CHANGE.ORG PETITION

A group called ‘Paducah Residents’ has started an online petition seeking the removal and replacement of Confederate monuments in the city and the renaming of a school named after the wife of a Confederate general. 

The Change.org petition says the monuments represent an era of African American oppression and slavery and gloss over historic violence. The letter also says the monuments serve to promote a “retelling of history that allows slave owners and bigots to be seen as heroes, and continues to embolden and empower racist and white nationalist event today.” 

The petition specifically calls for the removal of the General Lloyd Tilghman statue from Fountain Square and for the renaming of Paducah Tilghman High School, which is named after Augusta Tilghman, General Lloyd Tilghman's wife. It also calls for the removal of any dedication to the Confederate cause on publicly-funded land. 

Upon garnering 500 signatures, the letter will be sent to the Mayor and City Commission seeking an outline and commitment for removal and a replacement plan to instead commemorate those who “fought the oppression of slavery, championed for emancipation and, celebrate the beauty of freedom.” The petition had 841 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

Neither Mayor Brandi Harless nor Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Art Davis were available for comment.

Tags: 
Charlottesville
confederate

Bevin Calls Removal Of Confederate Monuments A ‘Sanitization Of History’

By Aug 15, 2017
Jacob Ryan

Gov. Matt Bevin says that he’s opposed to removing Confederate monuments from public property, calling it a “sanitization of history.”

The statement comes days after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia stemming from a white nationalist protest of that city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“I absolutely disagree with this sanitization of history,” Bevin said in an interview on WVHU radio in Huntington, West Virginia.

Mourners Honor Charlottesville Victim; States Debate Confederate Statues

By editor 6 hours ago

The aftermath of the violent protest and counterprotests in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend continue to reverberate across the country — sparking discussions about race and the country's Civil War past.

Mourners gathered in Charlottesville on Wednesday to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed on Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer's favorite color, in her memory.

Bowling Green Vigil Honoring Diversity Seeks to Counter Hate Following Charlottesville Attack

By Aug 14, 2017
Becca Schimmel

A vigil calling for solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, and an end to white supremacy was held in downtown Bowling Green Sunday night. The event was in response to the deadly attack on counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville that killed one person and injured at least 19 others.

About 200 people attended the vigil, holding candles in support of victims and signs in protest of white supremacy. Will Heller brought his son to the event to show him how people can come together and unite against hate.

 

 

Kentucky NAACP Renews Call For Removal Of Confederate Statue In Capitol

By Aug 14, 2017
Credit Flickr/Creative Commons/J. Stephen Conn

Kentucky’s NAACP chapter is renewing efforts to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the state capitol rotunda after a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

“It is an issue that speaks to today’s society and where we are in America in terms of race,” said Raoul Cunningham, president of the Louisville NAACP.

Cunningham said the statue is offensive to African-Americans and that Davis, former president of the Confederate States of America, is falsely regarded as a hero.

“That he was not. He was a traitor to the United States government, aside from the other convictions he had in regard to slavery,” said Cunningham.

Man Charged With Killing Counter-Protester in Virginia Grew Up in Kentucky

By Associated Press Aug 14, 2017

The young man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler, and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race, a former high school teacher said Sunday.

James Alex Fields Jr. also confided that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was younger and had been prescribed an anti-psychotic medication, Derek Weimer said in an interview with The Associated Press.