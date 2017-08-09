Paris Police Hunt For Car Used To Attack And Injure 6 Soldiers On Patrol

French police are hunting for a car that was used to ram into a group of soldiers on foot patrol in a Paris suburb early Wednesday — an attack that injured six people. Officials say the car was "visibly pre-positioned" and that its driver targeted a dozen soldiers as they left their quarters.

"The vehicle took off after the incident, which took place at about 8:00 a.m.," France's RFI radio reports.

Officials say a BMW was used to carry out the attack. Two soldiers who were seriously injured are now in a military hospital, according to the government of Levallois-Perret, northwest of the center of Paris.

The mayor of Levallois-Peret, Patrick Balkany, "is indignant at this odious aggression" that he believes was "aimed deliberately" at the military, the city says.

Officials say they don't yet know the motive for the attack, but given the circumstances, the anti-terrorism section of the Paris public prosecutor's office has taken control of the investigation, BFM TV reports.

