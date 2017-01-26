Pitino, U of L Responses Rebut NCAA Escort Allegations

The University of Louisville is disputing the NCAA's allegation that Rick Pitino violated head coach responsibility in monitoring staffer Andre McGee's activities that resulted in a sex scandal and subsequent investigation by the governing body.

The school on Wednesday released responses submitted last week to NCAA accusations of four violations and criticism of Pitino for failing to monitor the former Cardinals basketball staffer alleged by an escort to have hired her and others for sex parties with recruits and players.

In one of three responses, Louisville counters that Pitino "fostered a culture" of compliance and that McGee's activities couldn't have been monitored by "reasonable" practices because he intended to avoid detection.

Pitino's separate response rebuts the NCAA's contention that he failed to seek red flags and says he never got indications of McGee's activities.