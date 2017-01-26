Pitino, U of L Responses Rebut NCAA Escort Allegations

By Associated Press 14 minutes ago

Credit University of Louisville

The University of Louisville is disputing the NCAA's allegation that Rick Pitino violated head coach responsibility in monitoring staffer Andre McGee's activities that resulted in a sex scandal and subsequent investigation by the governing body.

The school on Wednesday released responses submitted last week to NCAA accusations of four violations and criticism of Pitino for failing to monitor the former Cardinals basketball staffer alleged by an escort to have hired her and others for sex parties with recruits and players.

In one of three responses, Louisville counters that Pitino "fostered a culture" of compliance and that McGee's activities couldn't have been monitored by "reasonable" practices because he intended to avoid detection.

Pitino's separate response rebuts the NCAA's contention that he failed to seek red flags and says he never got indications of McGee's activities.

Tags: 
University of Louisville
Rick Pitino
sports

Related Content

Bevin Names 10 To Newly Reorganized U of L Board

By Jan 17, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Gov. Matt Bevin has released the names of 10 people who will serve on the University of Louisville board of trustees.

The move comes after the legislature abolished the previous board earlier this month in an attempt to bring the school back into compliance with accreditation standards. The school’s accreditation was put on probation in December as a result of Bevin’s attempt to unilaterally overhaul the board over the summer.

In a video released along with the announcement, Bevin said the board had been used as a “political football by people who frankly do not have the university’s best interests at heart.”

Bevin Nominates 10 To U of L Board After Latest Overhaul

By Jan 16, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Gov. Matt Bevin has selected 10 people to serve on the newly reconstructed University of Louisville Board of Trustees after the legislature abolished the previous board and created a new one earlier this year.

The move comes after the school’s accreditation was put on probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools as a result of Bevin’s unilateral overhaul of the board last summer.

Bevin announced by video Friday evening that he had chosen 10 trustees to serve on the new board.

“There is going to be the ability to transition as properly as possible in the days and weeks ahead,” Bevin said.

Agency says U of L Probation Due to Governor's Actions

By Associated Press Jan 12, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The accrediting body for the University of Louisville says it has placed the school on probation because Republican Gov. Matt Bevin interfered with the board of trustees' decisions and did not use a "fair process for the dismissal of board members."

But the letter from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is silent on a bill that Bevin signed into law last week. That law abolishes the school's governing board and replaces it with a new group appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The letter noted any legislation impacting the university must protect the university's board from "undue political pressure."

State Supreme Court Expedites Bevin-U of L Lawsuit

By Jan 10, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The state Supreme Court has agreed to take up Gov. Matt Bevin’s appeal of a ruling that said he can’t overhaul of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

The move comes two days after the state legislature voted to reorganize the board once again, despite worries that the moves might hurt the institution’s accreditation — which was put on probation last month.

Bevin dismissed the 17-member U of L board in June, later creating a 10-member board and appointing new members.