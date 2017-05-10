Poll: Amid Heroin Crisis, Prescription Drugs Still Concern Kentuckians

While the heroin epidemic continues to make news, prescription drug abuse is still in the forefront of the minds of Kentuckians. That’s according to a new poll out Tuesday from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

According to the poll, 1 in 3 people in Eastern Kentucky know someone who’s had problems as a result of prescription pain reliever abuse. That compares to 1 in 6 people in the same region knowing someone who’s abused heroin. In Louisville, 1 in 4 four people know someone who’s been addicted to heroin or prescription drugs.

“It started with the abuse of prescription opioids — opioid painkillers that were prescribed by doctors,” said Ben Chandler, president of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

 

In Northern Kentucky, 1 in 3 residents know someone who has used heroin, according to the poll. Chandler said that could be because the region sits in a prime location for drug trafficking.

“I think the people that sell heroin targeted the greater Cincinnati area before they targeted anywhere else,” he said. “It’s easier to get to because it’s on I-75, which is a known pipeline for drug dealers. We’re trying to figure out how to deal with it.”

The poll asked Kentuckians: “Have any of your family members or friends experienced problems as a result of using methamphetamine?” Nearly 1 in 5 Kentucky adults answered yes.

“The question was asked in that way because you’re not going to get a real answer if you just ask them do you use heroin,” Chandler said.

Adults in rural counties were more likely to answer yes than adults in urban or suburban counties.

In 2015, 1,219 people died from drug overdoses in Kentucky. That’s nearly five times as many as in 2000. Most of the deaths were from opioid use: either the misuse of prescription pain medications or the use of heroin, according to the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky surveyed 1,580 people between September and October of 2016. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percent.

drug overdose
opioid epidemic
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky

New Pulaski County Drug Treatment Center to Help Female Patients in Underserved Area

By Apr 28, 2017
Pulaski County is getting a residential drug treatment center for women.

 

The 100 bed facility is one of the larger treatment centers in Kentucky and will only serve female patients. An opening date has not yet been set.

 

Kim Worley is the operations director at Adanta, a behavioral health service investing in the center. He said there’s a major need for drug treatment programs in the Somerset area.

“Our region of the state is one of the ones that's worst represented in terms of some of the statistics for these people dealing with these problems. And there was nothing down here for them,” Worley said.

He said the treatment that will be offered at the center has a solid track record of success.

LifeSkills Opening Scottsville Recovery Center for Women with Infants

By Apr 24, 2017
Kentucky’s opioid addiction epidemic sometimes takes its toll on the most vulnerable in society – babies.

Now the healthcare services company LifeSkills is opening a new substance abuse treatment center in Scottsville. It will accept pregnant women, as well women with  infants up to 10 months old.

Geneva Bradshaw is program manager for Park Place Recovery Center for Women.

"We believe the addition of being able to bring their infants will definitely increase their motivation for wanting to get assistance and the help that they need.”

Bradshaw says pregnant women pose a major risk to their babies when use they opioids.

Born Addicted: The Race To Treat The Ohio Valley's Drug Affected Babies

By Aaron Payne Feb 6, 2017
She asked to not be identified. And it’s understandable given the stigma attached to addiction. For this story, we’ll call her “Mary.”

Mary lives in eastern Kentucky and has struggled with an addiction that began with painkillers and progressed to heroin.

“As soon as I opened my eyes, I had to get it,” Mary said. “And even when I did get it, then I had to think of the next way that I was going to get.”

Mary was using when she learned she was pregnant with her first child. She sought treatment but the disease had a tight grip on her.

The child was born dependent on opioids and went through the pains of withdrawal shortly after delivery.

“To see that little boy go through that stuff, you’d think that I would, like, change my life around immediately but I didn’t,” Mary said. “I didn’t want to believe it. I was in complete denial that because of my choices, it was my fault that he was going through that.”

Medicaid Expansion Leads to Increase in Substance Abuse Treatment

By Dec 29, 2016

Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion has led to a dramatic increase in substance abuse treatment services. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky has examined substance abuse services covered by Medicaid between 2014 and mid-2016.

 

The group’s report found that Medicaid beneficiaries received 740-percent more treatment services for substance abuse issues over that 30-month period. Before the Affordable Care Act in 2012, about 585-thousand Kentuckians lacked health insurance, and therefore had no coverage for drug and alcohol treatment services.