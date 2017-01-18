Public Meeting Planned on Bowling Green Post Office Move

By 44 minutes ago

The post office in downtown Bowling Green is close to being sold, and the public will have a chance to weigh in later this month on where the new facility will be located.

The downtown post office on East 11th Ave. is under contract, but the sale has not been finalized.  Phillip Doyle, a Postal Service real estate specialist, says three locations are under consideration for a new postal facility that will be in close proximity to the current one. 

"The existing location was placed where it would be most accessible to the greatest number of customers in the market place and that's still the case," Doyle told WKU Public Radio.

When the downtown post office closes, the delivery unit will be moved to the large Scottsville Road postal facility. 

Retail operations and P.O. Boxes will remain downtown at whichever site is approved.  Doyle declined to name the three properties ahead of a January 31 public meeting in Bowling Green. 

The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the LaGala event center downtown.  After that, a public comment period will continue for 30 days before a final decision is made.

