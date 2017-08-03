Pulaski County Judge Seeks Seat of Retiring Supreme Court Justice

Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp
Credit Administrative Office of the Courts

A circuit judge from Somerset wants to join Kentucky's highest court.  Judge David Tapp announced Thursday that he will campaign for the state Supreme Court in 2018. 

Judge Tapp has been a circuit court judge for the past 14 years, presiding over cases in Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Lincoln counties.

He served as a law enforcement officer, private attorney, and prosecutor before joining the bench. 

"I've focused on quite a few years on some of the issues facing my immediate community, but frankly those challenges exist throughout Kentucky," Tapp told WKU Public Radio.  "We have tremendous challenges involving substance abuse, under-employment, and a number of other issues which play out in the courts."

Tapped has received national attention for his drug court program, which relies on medically assisted treatment for some addicts.  In May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky appointed Tapp to a national juvenile justice advisory board.

If elected, Tapp would replace Justice Daniel Venters who decided not to seek re-election after more than three decades on the high court.

Judge Tapp would serve the third Supreme Court District that’s made up of 27 counties throughout south central Kentucky.  The state’s high court’s seven justices serve an eight-year staggered term.

Kentucky Supreme Court

Related Content

Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice John Palmore Dies At 99

By Associated Press Jul 6, 2017
Creative Commons

Former Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John S. Palmore, who helped shape the state’s modern unified justice system, has died. He was 99.

Harrod Brothers Funeral Home owner Will Harrod said Palmore died Tuesday morning.

Media reported that Palmore chaired a commission that drafted Kentucky’s criminal code, authored more than 800 published opinions and wrote a manual on jury instructions that are still used in courtrooms today. In addition, he helped adopt and implement judicial reforms in the 1970s that brought about the state’s current judicial system.

Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Six Cases

By Oct 7, 2016

The Kentucky Supreme Court plans to convene next week to hear oral arguments in six cases including one about free speech.

A statement from the high court says justices will hear a case out of Fayette County asking them to decide whether an ordinance that bans begging and soliciting on public streets is a violation of free speech.

Justices will also hear cases out of Hardin, Jefferson, McCracken and Rockcastle counties that deal with a variety of issues including questions about medical malpractice and imminent domain.

The Supreme Court proceedings will take place on Oct. 13-14 at the state Capitol building in Frankfort and are open to the public.

Bowling Green Attorney Said To Be Considered for Federal Judgeship

By Aug 27, 2013

The Louisville Courier-Journal is citing other local judges and political insiders in reporting that Bowling Green attorney Greg Stivers is being considered to fill a vacant federal judgeship in Kentucky.

U.S. Attorney David J. Hale is reportedly also being considered.

The paper says two Warren Circuit Court judges and others have indicated they've been interviewed by the Justice Department as part of the vetting process of Stivers who is outside counsel for Western Kentucky University and a partner in the 14-lawyer Bowling Green firm of Kerrick, Stivers and Coyle. The firm is an underwriter for WKU Public Radio. Federal district judges are paid $174,000 a year and are appointed for life.

Stivers' name is expected to be put forth by Kentucky senator Rand Paul, a neighbor and close friend of Stivers. According to the Warren County Clerk's office, the 53 year old Stivers was a registered Democrat until November 2009 when he switched parties as Paul was mounting his Senate campaign. Paul's Bowling Green Senate office is in a building that also houses Stivers' law firm. Federal records show Stivers contributed $800 to Paul's campaign.

Keller to be Formally Sworn In to State Supreme Court

By Associated Press May 13, 2013

Supreme Court Justice Michelle M. Keller is scheduled to be formally sworn in at a Capitol ceremony Tuesday morning.

Governor Beshear appointed Keller to the high court in April to fill the unexpired term of Justice Will Schroder who resigned in January due to health issues.

Keller had served as a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge for the past six years. With Keller's appointment, three of Kentucky's seven Supreme Court justices are now women.

Lexington Looks For Ways Around Panhandling Ban

By May 10, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

On a sunny spring afternoon, Grover Rawlins stands at the intersection of Maxwell and Limestone streets near the University of Kentucky campus, waving at cars and asking people for money.

“I don’t bother nobody or nothing, I just sit here on the curb,” Rawlins said. “They give me a dollar or two — I don’t get mad at them or nothing. I’m not out to hurt nobody, I just have to make a dollar.”

The intersection has become a hub for homeless people since February when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that Lexington’s ban on panhandling was unconstitutional.