Radcliff Hoping to Land Kentucky's Next VA Hospital

The city of Radcliff is offering free land for a possible Veterans Affairs medical center.

The 50 acre site has all utilities in place and has direct access to Interstate 65. The offer of free land comes from Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver, a retired Army colonel.

The Elizabethtown News-Enterprise reports land has already been acquired in Louisville near Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway for a new VA hospital.

But Weaver is hoping to tempt federal authorities to consider building in Hardin County instead, based on the area’s high concentration of veterans and the prospect of free land.

The proposed Jefferson County site is not universally supported. Some residents near the property oppose the project, citing concerns over increased traffic congestion and environmental issues.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has questioned the location in a letter he wrote to the VA.