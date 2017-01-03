Radcliff Town Hall to Address Veterans Hospital

Veterans living in and around Hardin County are being asked to voice their support for a VA hospital in Radcliff. A public meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff.

Radcliff Mayor and retired Army Colonel Mike Weaver argues that Hardin County would be the most easily accessible location for a new veterans medical center. The city has offered to donate 50 acres of land for the project that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.

Currently, the only approved site for the hospital is near Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway in Louisville. Weaver says the Jefferson County site brings traffic and parking challenges.

A VA spokesperson said last week that plans are proceeding for the Louisville site and no other locations are being considered.

The public comment period runs until January 11. The VA will review the comments before issuing a final version of an impact study.