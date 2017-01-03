Radcliff Veterans Center Sets Opening Date and Job Fair

The opening day has been set for the new Radcliff Veterans Center. On Feb. 15, the first three residents will arrive at what’s been designed as a showplace for skilled nursing care for those who have served our country.

Preparations for opening day are in high gear, including a job fair to be held on-site Jan. 5. The Radcliff Veterans Center already has a staff of 49 and it's growing every day. When fully staffed, the center will have 260 employees.

Israel Ray is administrator of the Radcliff Veterans Center. He says, in a way, the opening day will be a welcome home for those first three residents.

“Those three veterans will be internal transfers from our sister facilities, our other state veterans centers, to where the families will no longer have to travel further distances to see their loved ones that are originally from the Hardin County area.”

The first residents haven’t been chosen yet. They’ll be selected based on their medical needs, as well as the wishes of the veterans and their families. Ray says those first three residents will be the foundation of the new community-style facility.

“They’ll will start out in one household. We have 12 households total, each has 10 private veterans’ suites and each suite has its own private bathroom. There's also common space that’s beautifully laid out. From the first three residents in one household, the community will start and grow.”

The facility is located on a park-like campus of nearly 200 acres donated by Fort Knox. The job fair on Jan. 5 is for housekeeping and dietary employees. It will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time on the campus, which is just one mile from the main gate of Fort Knox.