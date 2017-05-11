Radcliff Veterans Center's First Two Residents Launch a New Community

The first two residents to move into the new Radcliff Veterans Center are at the center of what is being applauded as a state-of-the-art community honoring those who have served our country.

It’s the beginning of the process to create small ‘neighborhoods’ of veterans on the 200-acre campus donated by Fort Knox.

The Hardin County center raised its flag and opened its doors to the first two residents on May 9.

Each veteran has a private room with a bath and 10 veterans will make up a ‘household.’ Administrator Israel Ray said each household has a dining area, an activity lounge and a courtyard.

“Both of our veterans are in the first household for us to open and they are starting the community. The staff are very elated and happy to see our first two veterans to care for, as we await the next step in the process.”

Ray said the first two residents are Paul Craigmyle, an Army veteran from Sparta, and Eugene Hill, an Air Force veteran from Cecilia. Both were transferred from other V.A. facilities to be closer to home or family.

The next step will be to increase the number of residents to 20. Ray said the center will be surveyed to gain certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Then we’ll be surveyed on both levels of federal and state, and then we could have more veterans come in, up to the 120.”

The veterans community will be formed with 12 ‘households’ with 10 veterans in each one. The skilled nursing facility will provide activities and recreation for the residents.

The center currently has a staff of 80, which will more than triple when it becomes fully-staffed.

The Radcliff Veterans Center is accepting applications from veterans who want to be closer to home or family.