Radcliff Veterans Center's First Two Residents Launch a New Community

  • The new Radcliff Veterans Center welcomes its first two residents, front row left, Army veteran Paul Craigmyle, in the red shirt, and third from left, Air Force veteran Eugene Hill, in the blue shirt.
    The new Radcliff Veterans Center welcomes its first two residents, front row left, Army veteran Paul Craigmyle, in the red shirt, and third from left, Air Force veteran Eugene Hill, in the blue shirt.
    Steven Kelly, Radcliff Veterans Center
  • Paul Craigmyle, left, in red shirt, and Eugene Hill, in blue shirt, the first two residents of the Radcliff Veterans Center, raise the flag. At right is Commissioner Norman Arflack of the Kentucky Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
    Paul Craigmyle, left, in red shirt, and Eugene Hill, in blue shirt, the first two residents of the Radcliff Veterans Center, raise the flag. At right is Commissioner Norman Arflack of the Kentucky Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
    Steven Kelly, Radcliff Veterans Center

The first two residents to move into the new Radcliff Veterans Center are at the center of what is being applauded as a state-of-the-art community honoring those who have served our country.

It’s the beginning of the process to create small ‘neighborhoods’ of veterans on the 200-acre campus donated by Fort Knox.

The Hardin County center raised its flag and opened its doors to the first two residents on May 9.

Each veteran has a private room with a bath and 10 veterans will make up a ‘household.’ Administrator Israel Ray said each household has a dining area, an activity lounge and a courtyard.

“Both of our veterans are in the first household for us to open and they are starting the community. The staff are very elated and happy to see our first two veterans to care for, as we await the next step in the process.” 

Ray said the first two residents are Paul Craigmyle, an Army veteran from Sparta, and Eugene Hill, an Air Force veteran from Cecilia. Both were transferred from other V.A. facilities to be closer to home or family.

The next step will be to increase the number of residents to 20. Ray said the center will be surveyed to gain certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Then we’ll be surveyed on both levels of federal and state, and then we could have more veterans come in, up to the 120.”

The veterans community will be formed with 12 ‘households’ with 10 veterans in each one. The skilled nursing facility will provide activities and recreation for the residents.

The center currently has a staff of 80, which will more than triple when it becomes fully-staffed.

The Radcliff Veterans Center is accepting applications from veterans who want to be closer to home or family. 

Radcliff Veterans Center

Radcliff Veterans Center Sets Opening Date and Job Fair

By Jan 3, 2017
Radcliff Veterans Center

The opening day has been set for the new Radcliff Veterans Center.  On Feb. 15, the first three residents will arrive at what’s been designed as a showplace for skilled nursing care for those who have served our country.

Preparations for opening day are in high gear, including a job fair to be held on-site Jan. 5. The Radcliff Veterans Center already has a staff of 49 and it's growing every day. When fully staffed, the center will have 260 employees.

Israel Ray is administrator of the Radcliff Veterans Center. He says, in a way, the opening day will be a welcome home for those first three residents.

Radcliff Veterans Center Launches Next Phase of Hiring in Advance of July Opening

By Feb 23, 2016
Radcliff Veterans Center

The new Radcliff Veterans Center that’s promising to be a national showplace for skilled nursing care is staffing up for its July opening.

Six members of the executive team are already working and the next phase of hiring was launched Feb. 22.

Administrator Israel Ray says five new leadership positions are posted.

“The director of nursing, which is called the nurse executive. And staff development, which will be listed as a registered nurse. The director of dining services. Our activities director and our housekeeping supervisor,” says Ray.

The veterans center is also looking for a medical director.

Construction is progressing at the new center, which is located on 192 park-like acres donated by Fort Knox.

Radcliff Town Hall to Address Veterans Hospital

By Jan 3, 2017
Louisville VA Medical Center

Veterans living in and around Hardin County are being asked to voice their support for a VA hospital in Radcliff.  A public meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff.

Radcliff Mayor and retired Army Colonel Mike Weaver argues that Hardin County would be the most easily accessible location for a new veterans medical center.  The city has offered to donate 50 acres of land for the project that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.

Currently, the only approved site for the hospital is near Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway in Louisville.  Weaver says the proposed Jefferson County site brings traffic and parking challenges just like the current facility.

"I'm a veteran myself and I've been using the VA medical care system for over 20 years.  I know how difficult it is to get from where I live to the VA hospital where it currently is," Weaver told WKU Public Radio.  "For instance, I have an appointment tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.  Because of traffic, I plan to leave the house at 6:00 a.m. for a 45 minute drive just so I can be on time."

A VA spokesperson said last week that plans are proceeding for the Louisville site and no other locations are being considered. 

The public comment period runs until January 11.  The VA will review the comments before issuing a final version of an impact study.

VA Not Interested in Hardin County Offer of Free Land for Medical Center

By Dec 27, 2016
Louisville VA Medical Center

An offer by the city of Radcliff to donate 50 acres of land for a new Veterans Affairs medical center has apparently been rejected. 

Radcliff Mayor and retired Army Colonel Mike Weaver made a pitch to the VA last week in hopes of snagging the $1 billion veterans medical center that’s expected to bring with it nearly 2,000 jobs. Weaver offered 50 acres in Millpond Business Center off Kentucky Route 313 that already has utilities in place and direct access to Interstate 65.

However, the VA already has plans to replace the aging Robley Rex Medical Center in Louisville with a new complex in the city on Brownsboro Road off the Watterson Expressway. 

The News-Enterprise reports a VA spokesperson said plans are proceeding for the Brownsboro Road site and no other locations are being considered.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and some residents have expressed environmental and traffic concerns about the Jefferson County site.

The VA has published an Environmental Impact Statement on the project, which you can read here. The public comment period runs through Jan. 11. 