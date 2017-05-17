Rand Paul Re-Introduces Bill To Ease Mandatory Minimum Sentences

By 1 hour ago

Credit Becca Schimmel

Sen. Rand Paul has once again filed a bill that would allow judges to have more discretion when imposing sentences on those convicted of federal crimes, though he says the bill will have an “uphill battle” gaining support in the White House.

“I think the key really is not the administration so much — although eventually they would weigh in on it,” Paul said during a conference call on Wednesday. “I think the key is in the Senate. This is one of the few things I think we really have good, broad bipartisan support for.”

The legislation would allow judges to impose sentences that are less severe than mandatory minimum sentences currently required by law.

Paul argues that the policy would help reduce the federal prison population and restore “proportionality, fairness, and rationality to federal sentencing.

The move comes days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious crimes they can pursue — doing away with an Obama-era prosecution policy that sought to ease mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes.

Paul said he has had conversations with members of President Donald Trump’s administration about the legislation, though he said winning favor won’t be easy.

“I don’t think particularly the attorney general is that sympathetic and really has surprised me a little bit in how aggressively he’s going in the opposite direction,” Paul said.

Along with all Senate Republicans, Paul voted to confirm Sessions to his attorney general post in February.

But Paul has led the offensive against Sessions’ new directive, which he said would “ruin lives.”

Paul has pushed for other reforms to the criminal justice system, including expungement of felony records and restoration of voting rights, though the proposals haven’t garnered enough support to get votes in the Senate.

Paul’s Justice and Safety Valve Act — which has been proposed and stalled in recent years — is co-sponsored by Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has filed the bill in the U.S. House.

During Wednesday’s conference call, Paul applauded former President Obama for commuting the sentences of people who had been convicted with nonviolent drug crimes that carried mandatory minimum sentences, which Paul called “outrageous.”

“President Obama was very supportive of criminal justice reform,” Paul said. “It didn’t happen and there’s blame to be spread around Congress and some of the executive branch.”

Obama commuted 1,715 sentences during his two terms in office, more than any other president in U.S. history.

Tags: 
Rand Paul
criminal justice
Jeff Sessions

Related Content

Rand Paul Pans Sessions’ ‘Tough On Crime’ Prosecution Policy

By May 12, 2017
WFPL

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions for directing federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious crimes they can pursue.

The new guidelines are a departure from an Obama-era policy that eased prosecutions of people with non-violent drug offenses.

In 2013, then-Attorney General Eric Holder directed prosecutors to avoid charging people with crimes that carry mandatory minimum sentences, which require judges to impose lengthier prison terms.

In a statement, Paul said the reprisal of the “tough on crime” policy isn’t a good idea.

Sen. Paul: U.S. Needs China to Exert More Pressure on North Korea

By Apr 18, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul thinks China is the key to keeping the erratic North Korean regime in check.

The Bowling Green Republican said Beijing can put even more political and economic pressure on North Korea, after that country recently suffered an embarrassing failed missile launch.

“I do agree with the Trump administration that talking to China, and trying to get China involved, is an important part” of getting North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “to behave,” Paul said.

Speaking to reporters at his Bowling Green office Monday, Paul said China has tremendous leverage with Pyongyang given North Korea’s economic woes.

As POTUS Visits Kentucky, Paul Drums Up Votes Against GOP Health Plan In D.C.

By Lisa Gillespie Mar 20, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul is not happy with the current Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. The plan comes from House Speaker Paul Ryan and has the support of President Donald Trump.

Although Paul was in Louisville Monday, he is skipping President Trump’s rally in Louisville Monday night, saying he was headed back to Washington to drum up votes against the repeal plan, which is headed for a vote Thursday.

“My hope is that it fails Thursday and that’s when the true negotiation begins,” Paul said at the Louisville Chamber of Commerce Monday morning.

The GOP repeal and replace bill would do away with the ACA’s requirement that individuals have health insurance and large employers provide it.

For Kentucky Voters, A Familiar Fight: Trump vs. Paul

By Adam Beam from Associated Press Mar 10, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Duard Rutledge voted for Donald Trump and Rand Paul for the same reason: They’re not afraid of a fight.

That’s why the 66-year-old retired Toyota worker wasn’t worried to see Kentucky’s junior senator getting in the way of the Republican plan to replace Obama’s health care law.

“When you get two thoroughbreds, they are high strung,” he said. “But if you get them headed the right way they can both win the race.”

Paul has been one of the most vocal Senate critics of the GOP plan to replace the federal Affordable Care Act, even before he knew what was in it. Last week, he hauled a copy machine outside of the room where House Republicans were writing the bill and asked for a copy, highlighting the secrecy surrounding the proposal. Since then, he has declared the plan dead, calling it “Obamacare lite.”

Rand Paul’s ACA Plan Would Do Away With Individual Mandate

By Lisa Gillespie Jan 26, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul introduced a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday that would do away with the law’s major reforms, including the requirement to have health insurance or pay a penalty and the ban on insurers refusing coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Under the proposal, people wouldn’t be required to get health insurance, nor would employers be required to offer it. Instead, groups of people and small employers could come together to form “independent health pools” to negotiate rates.

Kentucky Department Of Corrections Commissioner Resigns

By May 9, 2017
Thinkstock

Kentucky Department of Corrections Commissioner Rodney Ballard has resigned after a little more than a year on the job.

A statement from Justice and Public Safety Cabinet spokesman Mike Wynn said Ballard resigned to “pursue a private sector venture.”

“We thank him for his service and will immediately begin our search for a permanent replacement,” Wynn said.

Deputy Commissioner Jim Erwin will oversee operations while the agency searches for a replacement, Wynn said.