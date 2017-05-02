Regional Group Collects Nearly 3,000 Pounds of Old Meds

By Associated Press 2 minutes ago

Credit Fuse/Getty Images

The anti-drug coalition made up of several eastern Kentucky counties says it has collected nearly 3,000 pounds of old prescription medications.

Operation UNITE said in a release that its annual Drug Take-Back Day collected pills brought in for disposal from citizens. Many prescription meds that don't get thrown away are often abused by family members and friends.

UNITE president Nancy Hale says it was the largest amount of pills the group has ever collected.

The drug take-back effort was held on Saturday around the country. UNITE's collection surpassed the previous record by more than 600 pounds.

UNITE, which stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment & Education, is made up of citizens groups and community leaders in 32 southern and eastern Kentucky counties.

Tags: 
prescription drugs
drugs
Operation UNITE

