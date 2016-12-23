'Religious Freedom' Bill Could Be Postponed

The sponsor of a so-called “religious freedom” bill says it may have to wait until 2018. Laurel County Republican Senator Albert Robinson said the bill would have passed this year had it not been for House Democrats.

The religious freedom bill would prohibit the government from forcing businesses to serve individuals if doing so would violate the business owner’s religious beliefs. Supporters say the bill’s passage is important to protecting an individual’s right to live according to their religious beliefs. Opponents of the bill say it would allow discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Courier Journal reports Republican leaders plan to focus their attention in the 2017 legislative session on bills that will create jobs and spur the state’s economy. Robinson said he believes the bill will easily pass in 2018 if it’s not taken up next year.

 

