Remains of Missing Fort Campbell Soldier Found

Skeletal remains found in Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Fort Campbell Soldier. Medical examiners say the remains found Monday off Highway 24 are those of Private First Class Shadow McClaine, who had been missing since last September.
The cause of death is still under investigation.Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the case. Sergeant Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson remain in pre-trial confinement pending court-martial on charges related to her death.