Remains of Missing Fort Campbell Soldier Found

Federal prosecutors have charged six soldiers from Fort Campbell with conspiring to steal sensitive Army equipment including sniper telescopes and rifle accessories, machine gun parts, grenade launcher sights, flight helmets and night vision helmet mounts.

U.S. Attorney David Rivera announced that more than $1 million in restricted equipment was ultimately sold and shipped, mostly to anonymous eBay bidders, including some in Russia, China, Ukraine and other foreign nations.

A news release said five of the soldiers were arrested, and one other is still being sought, along with two civilians in nearby Clarksville, Tennessee,who are accused of buying the equipment from them.

Each defendant faces up to five years in prison if convicted of conspiracy. The two civilians face charges including wire fraud.