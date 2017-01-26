Remains of Missing Fort Campbell Soldier Found

By 5 minutes ago

Credit U.S. Army Fort Campbell Facebook

Skeletal remains found in Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Fort Campbell Soldier. Medical examiners say the remains found Monday off Highway 24 are those of Private First Class Shadow McClaine, who had been missing since last September.

 

The cause of death is still under investigation.Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the case. Sergeant Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson remain in pre-trial confinement pending court-martial on charges related to her death.

 

Tags: 
Fort Campbell
101st Airborne Division

Related Content

Six Soldiers, Two Civilians Charged in Ft. Campbell Thefts

By Oct 7, 2016
U.S. Army Fort Campbell Facebook

Federal prosecutors have charged six soldiers from Fort Campbell with conspiring to steal sensitive Army equipment including sniper telescopes and rifle accessories, machine gun parts, grenade launcher sights, flight helmets and night vision helmet mounts.

U.S. Attorney David Rivera announced that more than $1 million in restricted equipment was ultimately sold and shipped, mostly to anonymous eBay bidders, including some in Russia, China, Ukraine and other foreign nations.

A news release said five of the soldiers were arrested, and one other is still being sought, along with two civilians in nearby Clarksville, Tennessee,who are accused of buying the equipment from them.

Each defendant faces up to five years in prison if convicted of conspiracy. The two civilians face charges including wire fraud.