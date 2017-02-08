Retiring WKU President To Lead Semester at Sea

By 36 minutes ago

Credit WKU

Western Kentucky University President Gary Ransdell is preparing to write a new chapter in his higher education career.  Dr. Ransdell will retire from WKU on June 30 after leading the school for two decades. 

Next January, Dr. Ransdell will become president of the Semester at Sea program based in Fort Collins, Colorado.  Every semester, 600 students and 30 faculty members from across the world live and study on a ship that circles the globe. 

Ransdell says heading the program will allow him to continue his passion for global learning.

"That's critical for any student today," Ransdell told WKU Public Radio.  "This Semester at Sea program is the probably the most unique and the most established and well-known study abroad program in the world. It's the only one like it."

Eleven WKU students are currently participating in Semester at Sea. Dr. Ransdell has served on the program’s Board of Trustees for the past four years. 

The retiring WKU president says he has agreed to a five-year contract with the program.  After that, he plans to return to Bowling Green to permanently retire.

Tags: 
Dr. Gary Ransdell
WKU

Related Content

Next Likely WKU President Visits Campus This Week

By Jan 25, 2017
WKU

The man chosen as the preferred candidate to lead Western Kentucky University is meeting with the campus community this week. 

Dr. Timothy Caboni comes from the University of Kansas where he serves as Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs.  He brings experience in teaching, administration, fundraising, communications, and legislative relations. 

Dr. Tamela Smith represents staff members on the Board of Regents, and says she hopes their concerns will be recognized by the next president.

"There's things we're behind on for compensation.  We had over 22% turnover in 2015 and outsourced 200 staff positions in 2016," Smith stated.  "Those are significant issues that affect morale."

WKU: 22 Students, At Least Two Faculty Members Potentially Impacted by Travel Ban

By Jan 30, 2017

Western Kentucky University has identified 22 students and two faculty members who are from the countries impacted by President Trump’s executive order banning entry into the U.S.

The school issued a statement Monday saying it doesn’t know of any affected students or faculty members who are currently overseas or being prevented from re-entering the U.S.

Trump’s order barred travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

WKU says its advising students and employees from those seven countries to avoid leaving the U.S. while parts of the ban are still in place.