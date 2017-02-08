Retiring WKU President To Lead Semester at Sea

Western Kentucky University President Gary Ransdell is preparing to write a new chapter in his higher education career. Dr. Ransdell will retire from WKU on June 30 after leading the school for two decades.

Next January, Dr. Ransdell will become president of the Semester at Sea program based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Every semester, 600 students and 30 faculty members from across the world live and study on a ship that circles the globe.

Ransdell says heading the program will allow him to continue his passion for global learning.

"That's critical for any student today," Ransdell told WKU Public Radio. "This Semester at Sea program is the probably the most unique and the most established and well-known study abroad program in the world. It's the only one like it."

Eleven WKU students are currently participating in Semester at Sea. Dr. Ransdell has served on the program’s Board of Trustees for the past four years.

The retiring WKU president says he has agreed to a five-year contract with the program. After that, he plans to return to Bowling Green to permanently retire.