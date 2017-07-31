Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director

By 4 minutes ago
  • Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director, 10 days after being named for the position.
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Originally published on July 31, 2017 2:17 pm

Updated at 3:15 p.m. ET

Anthony Scaramucci is leaving his position as White House communications director — after less than two weeks after being named for the job.

Scaramucci's departure followed the Monday-morning swearing in of White House chief of staff Gen. John F. Kelly. Scaramucci had negotiated an unusual deal to report directly to the president rather than the chief of staff (Reince Priebus at the time).

"Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team," a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "We wish him all the best."

It is not clear whether he will retain another role on the White House staff.

Last week, Scaramucci unleashed a profanity-laced diatribe in an interview with The New Yorker, in which the former Wall Street financier slammed his most senior colleagues and pushed into public view the warring power centers within the White House.

Scaramucci's West Wing arrival led to the resignation of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and the removal of former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Donald Trump

