Secret Service Investigating Kentucky Woman's Anti-Trump Tweet

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit J. Tyler Franklin

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a Twitter posting by a Kentucky woman who suggested someone could assassinate President Donald Trump.

The agency's field office in Louisville has interviewed Heather Lowrey and conducted a background check.

The tweet, according to a screenshot provided to The Courier-Journal, says "If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump."

Special Agent Richard Ferretti said Tuesday that once the investigation concludes, the results will be sent to the U.S. Attorney's office, which would decide on any potential charges. Federal law prohibits threats to the president and the crime is punishable by at least one year in prison and a maximum of five years.

Ferretti suggested Internet users "think twice" before sending social media posts.

Tags: 
Donald Trump

Related Content

Hear From A Kentucky Trump Supporter, Opponent Who Went To DC This Weekend

By Jan 23, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Kentuckians were among the hundreds of thousands of people who traveled to Washington D.C. this weekend. Some attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday and others were there for the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, protesting Trump’s attitudes toward women and minorities.

As the first weekend of the new administration is in the books, I checked in with a couple Kentuckians who traveled to the events for very different reasons.

Anti-Trump Group Plans Protest To Encourage ‘Faithless Electors’ In Frankfort

By Dec 16, 2016
Creative Commons/Gage Skidmore

Anti-Trump demonstrators are planning to protest when Kentucky’s eight presidential electors meet on Monday to cast their Electoral College votes in Frankfort.

The group is part of the December 19 Coalition, an organization trying to get electors promised to Donald Trump on Election Day to become “faithless electors” by switching their votes or not voting at all.

McConnell, Differing With Trump, Says He Has 'Highest Confidence' In Intel Agencies

By & Dec 12, 2016
Alex Brandon/AP

Donald Trump may have run into the first example of how the equal branches of government work — and he's not even president yet. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the man who controls the agenda in the upper chamber, differed with Trump in a Monday morning press conference, saying he believes Russian involvement in the U.S. election needs to be investigated.

Trumped: Coal’s Collapse, Economic Anxiety Motivated Ohio Valley Voters

By Jeff Young Nov 21, 2016
Robert McGraw/WOUB

The electoral map of Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia is a sea of red with a few islands of blue. Of the 263 counties in the three states only nine went for Hillary Clinton, most of them around the region’s cities.

The Ohio Valley ReSource looked to voters and voting data to learn more about what motivated Donald Trump’s supporters and what they hope he will do as president.

“More than Obama did!” Judy Collier said from a grocery story parking lot in Whitesburg, Kentucky. “We need jobs.”

“I don’t think Trump is some savior,” Athens County, Ohio, native Rebecca Keller said. “But he is somebody with a different perspective.”

“I will keep my fingers crossed that he can effect some real change in this country,” Jack Rose said in Wheeling, West Virginia.