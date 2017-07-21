Senate Confirms Controversial Louisville Lawyer To Appeals Court

By 1 minute ago

Credit Creative Commons

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Louisville lawyer John Bush to be a judge on the federal appeals court despite controversy over offensive blog posts he penned under a pseudonym nearly a decade ago.

Bush made more than 400 posts to the Elephants in the Bluegrass Blog, discussing his opposition to same-sex marriage, questioning former President Obama’s citizenship and comparing abortion to slavery.

Sen. Al Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota, said that Bush was unqualified because he frequently cited articles that promoted conspiracy theories.

“Whether and how a nominee evaluates the credibility of a claim or a source of information provides a window into how he might approach the factual record in a case,” Franken said.

The Senate voted along party lines to confirm Bush to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears federal cases originating in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Michigan.

Bush is currently a partner at the Louisville law firm Bingham Greenebaum Doll, and according to his website practices complex litigation dealing with financial institutions, intellectual property and product liability disputes.

During a speech on the Senate Floor, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell downplayed Bush’s posts, comparing him to Judge Stephen Bough who also wrote offensive blog posts and was confirmed to a federal court during former President Obama’s administration.

“He said specific Republicans were ‘corrupt, they had done evil things’ — evil things, Mr. President — I could go on and on about his corrosive rhetoric,” McConnell said.

John Bush
Credit Bingham, Greenebaum, Doll LLP

Bush is also an influential member of the Federalist Society, a conservative group that advocates for the literal interpretation of laws and the Constitution based on their original meaning.

During a Federalist Society event in 2009, Bush said that a landmark Supreme Court ruling that strengthened press protections from libel claims was probably “wrongly decided.”

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said that Bush’s confirmation was unusual in that he was approved along party lines and no Republican besides McConnell spoke in favor of him.

“It used to be rare in the old days when there was less partisanship and fewer paybacks and that type of thing. And I think that’s unfortunate,” Tobias said.

Though partisan battles over judges have become more common over the past decade, it’s still not the rule.

Last week the Senate unanimously approved Judge David Nye to serve as a U.S. District Judge in Idaho.

Tobias said that Bush’s hearings show Senators will be looking more into blogging and other kinds of informal posts judges make in future confirmation battles.

“We’re likely to see it into the future because I think that’s one sign of perhaps temperament that the person might bring to the bench,” he said.

Bush is the second judge confirmed to the federal appeals courts so far during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Amul Thapar, also from Kentucky, was confirmed to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals last month.

Tags: 
John Bush
politics
Mitch McConnell

Related Content

Trump Appeals Court Nominee Draws Fire For Blog Posts

By Jul 4, 2017
Bingham, Greenebaum, Doll LLP

Louisville lawyer John Bush is still awaiting a vote on his confirmation by President Donald Trump to be a judge on the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. During hearings last month, he dodged questions dealing with controversial blog posts he penned under a pseudonym.

In a post from 2008 on the Elephants in the Bluegrass blog, Bush wrote that the landmark Supreme Court decision dealing with abortion, Roe vs. Wade, was decided by “activist judges.”

He also said that abortion was one of the nation’s “greatest tragedies”—along with slavery. In the post, Bush said both Roe vs. Wade and the Dred Scott case, which denied a black man’s right to sue for his freedom, precipitating the Civil War, relied on similar judicial reasoning.

Liberal Group Criticizes Trump Appeals Court Nominee From Louisville

By May 15, 2017
Creative Commons

A liberal group has come out against President Donald Trump’s nomination of a Louisville lawyer to a federal appeals court, criticizing him for opposing a landmark ruling dealing with freedom of the press.

John Bush is currently a partner at the Louisville law firm Bingham Greenebaum Doll, and according to his website practices complex litigation dealing with financial institutions, intellectual property and product liability disputes.

He is also an influential member of the Federalist Society, a conservative group that advocates for the literal interpretation of laws and the Constitution based on their original meaning.

During a Federalist Society event in 2009, Bush said that a landmark Supreme Court ruling that strengthened press protections from libel claims was probably “wrongly decided.”

Crumbling Health Bill Dents McConnell Image as Top Tactician

By Alan Fram from Associated Press Jul 19, 2017
NPR

When the banner Republican effort to scuttle and rewrite President Barack Obama's health care law crumbled this week, the falling debris popped a hefty dent into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's image as a dauntless legislative tactician three chess moves ahead of everyone else.

His two attempts to craft legislation replacing Obama's law have collapsed for lack of GOP support. Republican opposition seems likely to doom a vote next week on his Plan C, a bill simply repealing much of Obama's statute.

FACT CHECK: Trump's Confusing Remarks To Senate Republicans On Health Care

By Jul 20, 2017

President Trump did not do much to sell the Senate health care bill before its failure. But he gave the sale a shot Wednesday in the White House before cameras and a captive audience of nearly all the Republican senators. His comments were at times confusing, and in some cases, outright incorrect.

It shows the challenge for a president who doesn't dive deeply into policy to sell his agenda.

Trump's Big Repealing Deal: 8 Takeaways On The Senate's Health Care Meltdown Moment

By Jul 19, 2017

President Trump has summoned all Senate Republicans to the White House on Wednesday for a debrief on the state of health care legislation effort in their chamber. Based on the week so far, the meeting may be more like a post mortem.