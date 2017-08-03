Senate Confirms Glasgow Native Craft as US Ambassador to Canada

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kentucky native Kelly Knight Craft as the next ambassador to Canada.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the confirmation on Thursday. Craft was previously a U.S. delegate to the United Nations. She has also been a prominent Republican donor and fundraiser.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative shows Canada is the second largest goods trading partner with the United States with $544 billion in total goods trade between the two countries in 2016.

McConnell said in a news release that Craft, who is from Glasgow, will continue the "long history of friendship" between the United States and Canada.