Somerset High School Renovation Gets OK on $6.5 Million Funding Plan

The Kentucky Department of Education has approved a funding plan that allows a major renovation at Somerset High School to move forward.

The approval of the financial plan for the $6.5 million dollar renovation at the high school allowed the district to take the next step and submit design drawings to the state department of education.

Kyle Lively is superintendent of Somerset Independent Schools. He says there will be some exterior improvements, but much of the major work will be inside the building.

“The heating and cooling, the learning environment in the classrooms will be much better. A lot of the work going on will be HVAC. There is some cosmetic work to the exterior of the building. It will be noticeably prettier from out outside, as well as fixing the indoor learning environment for the kids.”

Lively said the design plan includes creating additional space in some areas.

“One of the major things that’s going to happen, because our enrollment is up at the high school and the cafeteria is just not large enough or it needs to be improved, is that we’re adding 1,400 square feet to that, which will give the kids a lot more space in there and allow us to adequately serve them in the cafeteria.”

The project also includes a new soccer complex with locker rooms and a concession stand. Bids are expected to go out in January, with the work tentatively to begin in the spring and be completed in about two years.