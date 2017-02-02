Somerset Signs Preliminary Lease for $70 Million Plant Lured by Natural Gas Supply

By 1 hour ago

Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler, left, and Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation Executive Director Martin Shearer at the site tentatively leased for a $70 million manufacturing plant.
Credit Ken Shmidheiser

Construction of a new $70 million manufacturing plant in Somerset could begin in the next few months. A tentative deal is in place to lease 23 acres of land.

The preliminary agreement with a group of Houston investors is for land near the Somerset Rail Park.

Local rail transportation and the new state-of-the-art Somerset Energy Center have been major factors in attracting the project.

Martin Shearer is Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation. He says the energy center allows control of natural gas, a key part of the project.

“The availability and supply of the gas, the primary raw material for the process is important, and the sophistication of the ability to monitor and supply that at the right needed pressure certainly was a factor.”

Shearer says the plant will manufacture several products, including industrial sealants for containers and a type of motor oil. He says a substantial portion of those products are imported now and the Somerset plant could make Kentucky a leader in having them made domestically.

Shearer says the investment group is moving forward on details of the project.

“The timeline hinges on a number of varying factors, one of which is completion of their funding mechanism, their financial arrangements to do the construction and to do the project. We expect that construction could start as early as early spring, late winter.” 

Construction for phase one would take about 14 months. The initial phase would create about 20 high-salary jobs requiring expertise in chemistry and physics to develop the products. Phase two is expected to be a $200 million expansion.

Tags: 
Somerset
Somerset Community College
Pulaski County
business

Related Content

Plans Moving Ahead for Somerset Natural Gas Manufacturing Plant

By 11 hours ago
city-data.com

There’s been another big step in the plan to bring a huge natural gas manufacturing plant to Somerset.

The Commonwealth Journal reports preliminary documents have been signed to provide natural gas to the proposed $70 million facility and to build the plant on 23 acres near the former Crane Company building.

The proposed project would convert natural gas into other products.

Somerset Community College Gets NSF Grant to Expand Reach of 3-D Printing Program

By Jul 31, 2016
Somerset Community College

Somerset Community College has received a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to expand the reach of its 3-D printing program.

The main focus of the grant is to advance biomedical applications for 3-D printing in the region.

Eric Wooldridge is associate professor of 3-D printing at Somerset Community College.  He says the technique is already playing a big role in biomedical field.

“We actually can take full body MRIs and select sections that we want to print off. It can be the actual organs. It can be the bone structure. Whatever a surgeon or physician may need to better prepare for surgery or plan diagnostically what they’re going to do.” 

He says the process uses different types of materials to create physical forms.

Kentucky Is The 27th ‘Right-To-Work’ State. Now What?

By Jan 13, 2017
WKU Public Radio

Workers at unionized companies in Kentucky will be able to stop paying union dues or fees once contracts negotiated between their employers and unions expire.

The so-called “right-to-work” policy signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin last weekend forbids payment of dues as a condition to get or keep a job in Kentucky, though current collective bargaining agreements between unions and companies are still enforceable until they expire.

Bill Londrigan, president of Kentucky’s AFL-CIO, said the new law will have a negative impact on labor organizations and companies once some workers decide they don’t want to pay into the union anymore.

Bowling Green GM Plant Will Temporarily Shut Down to Revamp Production Efforts

By Jan 30, 2017
GM

The Bowling Green General Motors plant is temporarily shutting down later this year to make changes to its vehicle production process.

The facility will temporarily lay off employees while the changes are being made.

A spokeswoman for the plant said a decision on the exact dates and length of the shutdown hasn’t been made, but that it would likely cover parts of the summer and fall.

The plant employees about 840 hourly workers, along with 165 salaried individuals. The spokeswoman said some employees will be asked to work through the temporary shutdown, with the plant making those decisions based on the facility’s needs.

Trade Under Trump: Business Leaders Skeptical About Big Changes

By Dec 12, 2016
Becca Schimmel | Ohio Valley ReSource

During the presidential campaign I visited two regional manufacturing executives who do business in the same county but hold views on trade that are worlds apart. Now that Donald Trump is the president-elect, I asked them and some regional economists how the new administration’s approach to trade might affect the Ohio Valley region.