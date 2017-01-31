Spring Music Schedule Announced for International Bluegrass Music Museum

By 1 minute ago

Credit International Bluegrass Music Center

The International Bluegrass Music Museum has announced the musicians who will play during their spring benefit concert series.

The series begins Feb. 17 with the Lexington,-based group, The Wooks and the Punch Brothers Noam Pikelny will close the series with a show on April 28.

In between, other acts scheduled to perform are Compton/Newberry, High Fidelity and Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass and Jenni Lyn Gardner.

Series tickets are available for $125, and the capacity is just 120 people. All shows begin at 7 p.m.

Money raised from the concert series will benefit the museum, which aims to preserve and honor the legacy of bluegrass music. For more information visit bluegrassmuseum.org or call 270-926-7891.

bluegrass

Groundbreaking Planned for Bill Monroe Museum in Western Kentucky

By Jan 17, 2017
Ohio County Tourism

Ground will be broken this spring in Ohio County honoring native son and Father of Bluegrass Bill Monroe. 

A May ground-breaking is planned for a 48,000 square-foot museum at Everett Park in Rosine.  Ohio County Tourism Director Jody Flener says the attraction will feature items from Monroe’s last home in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

"We have everything from his bull horns over the top of his mantle to the radio he used to listen to, to pictures and awards," Flener told WKU Public Radio.

Construction Begins on International Bluegrass Music Center in Owensboro

By Jun 21, 2016
International Bluegrass Music Center

A new home for the International Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame in Owensboro is one step closer to reality.

A groundbreaking for the facility is being held on Thursday, June 23.

The new 50,000-square-foot building will have more space for bluegrass luminaries honored in the Hall of Fame, as well as lots of other activities. 

"It  will encompass expanded museum exhibit space, " said Museum Executive Director Chris Joslin. "It will also have a 450-sea performance venue, as well as a rooftop restaurant and an outdoor performance venue that can accommodate 1,500 to 2,000 folks."

The $15.4 milion music center is being built with a combination of city, state and private funding. Construction is scheduled to be finished by spring 2018. 

Owensboro Students Find Their Roots With 'Bluegrass in the Schools'

By Mar 2, 2016
Joe Corcoran, WKU Public Radio

Owensboro is stepping up its mission to become the nation’s bluegrass music capital. Construction of a new downtown performance center and museum is set to start this spring to go along with the city’s thriving local music scene.

Also, a program in local schools is looking to create new fans for bluegrass long into the future.

At Sutton Elementary in Owensboro, 400 students recently sat cross-legged on the cafeteria floor. They clapped along to a bluegrass band called the Rigs. The band performed as a part of a program created by the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro.

It’s called Bluegrass in the Schools, and it’s been bringing the music to students since 2003.

Tom Stites, the fine arts coordinator for Owensboro Public Schools, said the goal of Bluegrass in the Schools is to encourage a new generation of bluegrass fans and musicians and performances like this make the most of a unique Kentucky heritage. “It’s a chance for our children to connect with their culture, because the bluegrass roots run so very deep here," he said.  "And it’s not part of what our children experience every single day in their lives. I think it’s important that they continue to be connected with their background and where bluegrass came from.”