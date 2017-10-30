Stained Glass Series: Bluegrass and Stained Glass

Misty Mountain String Band and organist Ken Stein perform as part of Bluegrass and Stained Glass

Misty Mountain String Band joined organist Ken Stein for the latest installment of the Stained Glass Series. This concert was recorded on Sept. 26 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Stein is organist/choir master at Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green. He's also a member of the WKU Department of Music faculty.

Misty Mountain String Band, based in Louisville, is composed of Neal Green on fiddle, Derek Harris on bass, Paul Martin on banjo and mandolin and Brian Vickers on guitar.

The Stained Glass Series is made possible by the parishioners of St. Joseph's along with a generous contribution from Lynn and Dennis O'Keefe and listeners of WKU Public Radio and WKU Classical.