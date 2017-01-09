State Supreme Court Expedites Bevin-U of L Lawsuit

Credit J. Tyler Franklin

The state Supreme Court has agreed to take up Gov. Matt Bevin’s appeal of a ruling that said he can’t overhaul of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

The move comes two days after the state legislature voted to reorganize the board once again, despite worries that the moves might hurt the institution’s accreditation — which was put on probation last month.

Bevin dismissed the 17-member U of L board in June, later creating a 10-member board and appointing new members.

Attorney General Andy Beshear sued Bevin over the move, and a trial court ruled in September that the governor didn’t have the authority to reorganize the board, saying he effectively dismissed all the trustees without cause.

Bevin appealed the ruling, sending it to the state Court of Appeals, but Beshear requested that the case be fast-tracked to the state Supreme Court — a move protested by the governor.

Beshear issued a statement on Monday thanking the high court for taking up the case.

“We appreciate the Supreme Court understanding how critical this issue is,” Beshear wrote in the statement. “(Franklin Circuit Court) Judge (Phillip) Shepherd ruled that Gov. Bevin does not have absolute authority to dissolve or reorganize a university board any time and for any reason.”

Bevin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools put U of L’s accreditation on one-year probation last month, citing “undue political influence” over the institution’s governing body.

The accrediting agency signaled that it would send a letter to U of L’s administration this week providing more detail about the probation and how the school might rectify the situation.

But over the weekend, lawmakers voted to reorganize the board again in an effort to quickly resolve the problem, arguing that the legislature has “absolute authority” to reorganize university boards,

“I think maybe the best way to get a nod from SACS is to act on Senate Bill 12 and let them respond to what we have done, rather than what the governor has done,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, a Republican from Louisville, before the vote on Saturday.

Republican legislators advocating to reorganize the U of L board again pointed to history to justify the legislature’s power in the matter. In 1992, the General Assembly voted to reorganize all state university boards after previous Gov. Wallace Wilkinson appointed himself to the University of Kentucky board.

Students and faculty members at U of L have advocated against the governor’s and legislature’s reorganizations, worrying that the actions will lead to loss of accreditation, which could result in loss of federal financial aid and NCAA compliance.

It’s unclear how the new law will affect the court’s ruling, but there’s a possibility the case would be considered moot and dismissed because the legislature’s reorganization of the U of L board would undo the governor’s reorganization, said Louisville attorney Joe Dunman.

“When the relevant provisions of a law underlying a legal dispute change, the court generally considers that to negate the dispute. But it usually only reaches that conclusion on motion of one of the parties, though, so I assume a motion from Bevin’s team will be on its way soon,” Dunman said.

The court has not yet scheduled an oral argument for the case.

University of Louisville
Andy Beshear

At U of L, Losing Accreditation Would Mean Major Peril

By Kate Howard Dec 12, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

If the University of Louisville lost its accreditation, it would likely shut down — or at least cease to exist as you know it. Only the wealthiest students would remain because unaccredited institutions don’t get Pell grants and federal student loans. An exodus of talented faculty would likely follow as enrollment dropped.

U of L Put On Probation After Governor’s Trustee Changes

By Kate Howard Dec 6, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

A collegiate accreditation agency has placed the University of Louisville on probation, citing interference with its board of trustees.

The announcement follows months of speculation over the school’s accreditation status and comes on the heels of several moves by Gov. Matt Bevin that university administrators feared would be viewed as a loss of independence. Bevin disbanded and reconstituted the U of L board of trustees in June, and at the same time delivered word that then-president James Ramsey would step down.

A judge restored the old board in September.

In its decision, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges cited issues with board of trustee membership, standards related to selection and evaluation of the university president, external influence and board of trustee dismissal.

U of L Acting President Neville Pinto said in an emailed statement that the commission’s decision doesn’t reflect academic problems.

Bevin Appeals U of L Ruling, Beshear Asks For High Court Hearing

By Nov 22, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

After Gov. Matt Bevin appealed a ruling that blocked his overhaul of the University of Louisville board of trustees, Attorney General Andy Beshear has requested that the case be fast-tracked to the state’s highest court.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled in October that Bevin’s reorganization of the U of L board was illegal, saying that the governor didn’t have the authority to unilaterally dismantle a public university board and remove all of its members in the process.

Bevin’s appeal would send the case to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, but Beshear asked that the case go straight to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

In his motion, Beshear said the case needs to be resolved because Bevin has refused to fill vacancies on the board while the case is on appeal. He also cited concerns that U of L could lose its accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for “undue political influence.”

Confederate Monument in Louisville Will Be Moved to Brandenburg

By Associated Press Nov 16, 2016
Jacob Ryan

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office says a controversial Confederate monument near the University of Louisville is being relocated to Brandenburg.

Fischer and former U of L President James Ramsey announced seven months ago that the monument would be dismantled and moved.

The Courier-Journal reports that Fischer said the 121-year-old monument's new location will offer people the chance "to remember and respect our history in a more proper context." He also said the approximately 45-mile trip will make it possible for people in Louisville to visit the monument.

About two dozen people, some as far away as Virginia, told Louisville's arts commission they would welcome the monument as a piece of history.

Brandenburg Mayor Ronnie Joyner told the commission in July that the city has a re-enactment every two years and would provide a good home for the monument.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan Accepts U of L Brandeis Medal

By Oct 24, 2016
U of L

United States Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan was in Louisville Monday to accept the Brandies Medal, awarded by the University of Louisville.

It’s named in honor of Louisville native, Justice Louis Brandeis, who began serving on the high court a century ago.

Kagan says she’s long admired Brandeis, especially the prescience of his judicial opinions.

“He really had a sense of like, what was coming down the pike,” she said. “Sometimes decades away. The best example of this is his dissent in ‘Olmstead,’ where he basically, there he is in like 1920 or something, and he’s foreseeing the surveillance state that we’re now thinking about.”

Kagan was also interviewed by two U of L law school professors, but did not discuss any specific cases from her tenure on the court.

Top Lawyer Resigns From Kentucky Attorney General’s Office

By Dec 15, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

A top official in Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office is resigning Thursday to take a job with a Louisville law firm.

Assistant Attorney General Mitchel Denham, who headed up the office’s civil division, will begin work at Thompson, Miller & Simpson as a partner.

“It has been an honor to work for you and for this office over the past eight-plus years,” Denham said in a resignation letter dated Dec. 1.