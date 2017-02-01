Three Possible Locations Considered for New Downtown Bowling Green Post Office

Three possible locations for a new downtown Bowling Green post office were laid out at a public meeting Tuesday night. The current post office on 11th Avenue is being sold.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports that postal service real estate specialist Philip Doyle said they’re looking for public input on potential sites at the Fairview Plaza shopping center, a vacant commercial building at 628 State Street across from Circus Square Park and a portion of the building at the park that currently houses a florist and gift shop. That building is owned by the Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

Doyle said they’re out growing the current 11th Avenue site and selling it will bring in some much needed revenue.

The postal service is looking to sign a five to ten year lease at a downtown location. Doyle said they’re looking to remain in one location for the long haul.

The post office will be accepting public input for 30 days and will make a decision about a month after that, in March or early April.