Three Possible Locations For A New Downtown Bowling Green Post Office

By 44 minutes ago

Three possible locations for a new downtown Bowling Green post office were laid out at a public meeting Tuesday night. The current post office on 11th Avenue is being sold.

Postal service real estate specialist Philip Doyle said they’re looking for public input on potential sites at the Fairview Plaza shopping center, a vacant commercial building at 628 State Street across from Circus Square Park and a portion of the building at the park that currently houses a florist and gift shop. That building is owned by the Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

Doyle said they’re out growing the current 11th Avenue site and selling it will bring in some much needed revenue.

The postal service is looking to sign a five to ten year lease at a downtown location. Doyle said they’re looking to remain in one location for the long haul.

Mail processing will be transferred over to the larger postal facility on Scottsville Road but the 11th Avenue facility will remain open while the location is being built.

The post office will be accepting public input for 30 days and will make a decision about a month after that, in March or early April.

     

Tags: 
Postal Service

Related Content

Public Meeting Planned on Bowling Green Post Office Move

By Jan 18, 2017

The post office in downtown Bowling Green is close to being sold, and the public will have a chance to weigh in later this month on where the new facility will be located.

The downtown post office on East 11th Ave. is under contract, but the sale has not been finalized.  Phillip Doyle, a Postal Service real estate specialist, says three locations are under consideration for a new postal facility that will be in close proximity to the current one. 

"The existing location was placed where it would be most accessible to the greatest number of customers in the market place and that's still the case," Doyle told WKU Public Radio.

US Postal Service Plans to Close Eight Processing Centers in the Bluegrass State

By & Feb 23, 2012

In a statement released today the US Postal Service says it will close eight mail processing centers in Kentucky, including locations in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, London, and Somerset. The processing work currently done at those centers will be processed at facilities in other cities in the future.