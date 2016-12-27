‘Three Strikes’ Bill Would Put Repeat Offenders Behind Bars For Life

A state lawmaker has proposed sentencing those convicted of three or more Class A or B felonies to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Rep. Gerald Watkins, a Democrat from Paducah, said by the time someone has committed three severe felonies, they’ve missed the window to change their behavior.

“They are not going to take advantage of the opportunities to be productive citizens when they get out of prison,” Watkins said. “They usually just graduate to more and more violent crimes as they go through the system.”

The proposal would apply to those already convicted of at least two Class A or B felonies or capital offenses. Felonies resulting from the same incident wouldn’t be counted as multiple convictions.

Many other states have “three-strike” laws that enact mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted of multiple felonies, though penalties range in severity. Kentucky already has persistent felony offender laws that dole out longer sentences to those convicted of multiple felonies within a five-year window.

Kate Miller, advocacy director for ACLU-Kentucky, said that Kentucky’s criminal justice system is already restrictive and prisons are “bloated” with people who haven’t committed serious crimes.

“Mandatory minimums don’t make any of us actually safer,” Miller said. “What they do is put further burdens on the justice system, the individuals that are directly impacted as well as the taxpayer.”

According to a U.S. Justice Action Network poll from early this year, 75 percent of Kentuckians think judges should be able to use discretion to impose a range of sentences instead of having a system of mandatory minimum sentences.

“Local juries and judges know the community and are a better system to have in place than this sort of broad one size fits all policy,” Miller said.

Although Watkins said his bill would put more people behind bars in Kentucky, he said he intends to propose legislation aimed at reducing the state’s prison population by diverting those convicted of drug possession into treatment programs rather than incarceration.

“To me, if it’s personal possession, they don’t need to be in prison, they need to be in treatment,” Watkins said.

Watkins proposed a bill during this year’s legislative session that would have required mandatory treatment and community service to people convicted of possessing certain drugs or paraphernalia.

The legislation also would have reduced the penalty for possessing some drugs from a Class D felony to a Class A misdemeanor.

The legislative session starts Jan. 3, 2017.

Fischer Wants State Lawmakers To Think Twice About Anti-LGBTQ Laws

By Jacob Ryan Dec 26, 2016
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is warning Kentucky lawmakers against any legislation that could stymie economic interest in the state or its largest city.

He said the state legislature, now controlled by Republicans in the House and Senate for the first time in history, can “achieve anything they want.”

“Let’s make sure that nothing negative happens in our community, in our state, regarding our ability to discriminate against anyone,” he told WFPL News during an hour-long discussion last week.

'Religious Freedom' Bill Could Be Postponed

By Dec 23, 2016
The sponsor of a so-called “religious freedom” bill says it may have to wait until 2018. Laurel County Republican Senator Albert Robinson said the bill would have passed this year had it not been for House Democrats.

The religious freedom bill would prohibit the government from forcing businesses to serve individuals if doing so would violate the business owner’s religious beliefs. Supporters say the bill’s passage is important to protecting an individual’s right to live according to their religious beliefs. Opponents of the bill say it would allow discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Kentucky Would Get 16 New Family Court Judges Under Redistricting Plan

By Associated Press Dec 21, 2016
Kentucky would shift significant resources to its growing family court docket under a plan that would overhaul the state’s judicial system for the first time in 40 years.

Kentucky would get an additional 16 family court judges while losing 15 district and circuit court judges under a plan released Tuesday by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. The potentially divisive plan will be a test for the new Republican majority in the state legislature, which is scheduled to convene next month with super majorities in both chambers. If approved, the plan would go into effect in 2022 when all of the state’s judges would be on the ballot.

Pension Transparency Legislation Returning To Frankfort In 2017

By Dec 20, 2016
Republican lawmakers will seek fixes to the state’s ailing pension systems during the upcoming legislative session. And with commanding majorities in both the state House and Senate, they won’t have to listen to Democrats if they don’t want to.

It’s also increasingly likely that Gov. Matt Bevin will call a special legislative session over the summer to address tax reform and pension issues, opening the door for deeper changes to the pension system.

Bill Would Define at What Age Kentucky Juveniles Can Be Criminally Charged

By Dec 19, 2016
A Kentucky lawmaker wants to establish a minimum age at which juveniles could be held legally responsible for committing crimes.

The bill would set the minimum age of 11 years old for a criminal offense. Louisville Representative and bill sponsor Darryl Owens said that young children have not fully developed their impulse control or decision making skills, making them unable to fully understand the consequences of their actions.