Tropical Storm Emily Dumps Rain On Florida's Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Emily, the fifth named system of the Atlantic season, has formed near Tampa. It is expected to move from Florida's Gulf Coast across the state, dumping lots of rain along the way.

Emily, which is not expected to strengthen significantly, is producing sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving east at 9 mph, according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The system's center was located about 15 miles due west of Tampa and a tropical storm warning has been issued for the coast from an area north of Tampa to south of Fort Myers.

NHC forecaster Stacy Stewart says that Emily will produce two to four inches of rain through Monday night between Tampa Bay and Naples. There could be up to eight inches in some areas.

"Elsewhere across Central and South Florida, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected with localized amounts of up to 4 inches possible," Stewart says in an advisory.

"We're already dealing with some of the outer bands of this system, soaking parts of the central and southern half of the state," local television meteorologist Julie Durda says.

The storm is expected to track northeast off the U.S. East Coast, staying well out to sea.

