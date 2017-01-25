Trump Expected To Order Building Of U.S.-Mexico Wall Wednesday

President Trump says he'll take up immigration on his third full day in office, promising in a tweet, "Among many other things, we will build the wall" along the U.S. border with Mexico. The plan is expected to come in an executive order Wednesday.

Construction of a border wall was a keystone of Trump's presidential campaign.

"A law already exists that experts believe give him the authority to start building that wall," NPR's Tamara Keith reports on today's Morning Edition. "It is the Secure Fence Act of 2006. It was bipartisan, it was overwhelmingly supported. That envisions both physical barriers and more of the high-tech stuff, like sensors and cameras."

The 2006 law mentions a two-layer fence, Tamara says — but that fence was never built. Ten years later, the process could begin.

Other plans said to be in the works could place a sharp restriction on admitting people traveling to the U.S. from a Muslim-majority nation, and reduce how many refugees are allowed into the U.S.

In addition to the wall, multiple media outlets say Trump's new immigration orders could bolster the number of border agents, adjust enforcement policies along the border, and seek to punish municipalities in the U.S. that have become sanctuary cities.

