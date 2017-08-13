Trump Supporter: 'He Called For Unity, I Never Saw Obama Call For Unity'

One of the things we've learned over the past year is that events like the violence in Charlottesville, Va., are often viewed very differently in different places. Places like rural white communities that make up President Donald Trump's most loyal base. One such place is Mineville, N.Y., a tiny rust-belt town in the Adirondack Mountains north of Albany, where on Sunday afternoon we found Christopher LaMothe sitting on a bench.

In these small towns, events like what happened in Charlottesville are also portrayed differently in the conservative media. When Trump first responded to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, he blamed the rioting and bloodshed on "many sides," failing to name the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who organized the march. It sparked a huge backlash even from many Republicans.

But the president's words sat just fine with LaMothe. "I think when he called for the unity of the country, that should have been what was pounded on," LaMothe says in between taking a drag on his cigarette. By pounded on, LaMothe means respected. He loves Trump and says the president never gets a fair shake from the media.

He says he hates the idea of neo-Nazis and recalls when growing up, he had friends who were black. But now he thinks the white guys he saw on his TV marching in Charlottesville have some reasonable arguments.

"This is a different white supremacy movement than before, because I don't think whites are saying, 'well we're better.' They're saying why can't we be treated all as equal?"

LaMothe thinks affirmative action programs should be scrapped. He also thinks neo-Nazis who sparked mayhem in Charlottesville are no worse than a lot of activist groups on the left. "I didn't hear anything from Barack Obama about Black Lives Matter and that was another hate group," he says.

In fact, Black Lives Matter has no history of violence or racial bigotry comparable to America's far-right militias, neo-Nazis or Klan groups. But that's not how this plays even in fairly mainstream conservative media, where liberal groups are often portrayed a radical or dangerous.

"I think the president nailed it, condemned in the strongest possible terms hatred and bigotry on all sides," Pete Hegseth, co-host of Fox and Friends said during a broadcast Sunday. He echoed the narrative that white nationalist groups have legitimate concerns and compared them with groups on the left.

"Antifa also ought to be called out, just like the violent aspects of Black Lives Matter ought to be called out," he said.

Antifa means "anti-fascist." It's a kind of catch-all name for far-left students and anarchists who often stage counterprotests in cities where far-right conservatives march or stage rallies. And their approach is confrontational. In Charlottesville, Antifa protesters chanted that people should "punch a Nazi in the mouth."

The left-wing movement is tiny, but it's become a major fixation for the far-right. Over the weekend, a reporter from the media site Breitbart, which has close ties to the White House, urged Virginia Gov. Terry McCauliffe to criticize Antifa protesters, as well as neo-Nazis.

"Governor, will you condemn Antifa as well?" he asked repeatedly.

McCauliffe didn't reply.

People who speak for the Antifa movement acknowledge they sometimes carry clubs and sticks. They have clashed in recent months with police. But James Anderson who runs an anarchist website rejects comparisons between the militant left and white supremacists, pointing out that their goals and aims are far different.

"I mean the idea that we should organize against the Klan or stop the Klan or stand up to the Klan, most people would be like, 'yeah, obviously,' " Anderson says. "The Klan is bad, it kills people, it lynches them."

But for many rural white conservatives, it's not that clear. Cultural and political lines that once seemed sharply drawn to a lot of Americans just aren't any more. In their media and in their worldview, groups like Black Lives Matter seem just as radical as the Klan.

When asked if it wouldn't be better if President Trump had just condemned neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville using blunt language, LaMothe shakes his head impatiently.

"He's in a no win situation," LaMothe says. What he did do — and no one's giving him credit for that — he called for unity. I never saw Obama call for unity."

In fact, Barack Obama did call for national unity numerous times during his presidency, especially during times of racial conflict and violence. That message was often downplayed or ignored in much of the conservative media that shapes opinion in rural America.

STACEY VANEK SMITH, HOST:

When President Trump first spoke about the deadly violence in Charlottesville, he blamed the rioting on, quote, "many sides." That sparked a firestorm of criticism, but his words match a set of beliefs held widely in conservative culture and also in right-wing media. Many of Trump supporters think that much of America's political violence is now caused by the left. North Country Public Radio's Brian Mann reports on rural culture and conservative media. He joins us now via Skype. Hi, Brian.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: Hi, Stacey.

SMITH: Brian, you've been talking to people in rural upstate New York, where you live. How are Donald Trump's words and his framing of Charlottesville playing there?

MANN: Well, a lot of people here think President Trump got it pretty much right. I mean, in these areas where the population is largely white and rural, a lot of people think urban unrest and violence has more to do with liberal groups and groups on the left than it does with neo-Nazis and white supremacists I talked today with Christopher Lamothe. He's a Trump voter in Mineville, New York.

CHRISTOPHER LAMOTHE: I think he was right on. Of course, they want to condemn him because he didn't go specifically after the white supremacists. But I didn't hear anything from Barack Obama about Black Lives Matter, and that was another hate group.

SMITH: Well, Brian, I mean Black Lives Matter does not have a record of violence or terrorism or anything like the neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups do. Where is this idea coming from?

MANN: It's actually really common in conservative media, places like Fox News and Breitbart and also a.m. talk radio for years. They've portrayed Black Lives Matter and now anti-fascist street groups that people often refer to as antifa. They describe them as being the equivalent of the KKK or Nazis, even though as you say, you know, these parallels just don't hold up factually. Here's an example of kind of a discussion today that happened on Fox News, where GOP strategist Evan Siegfried basically laid out this argument that everybody is equally to blame in Charlottesville.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EVAN SIEGFRIED: I think that we also have to see the president come out and condemn antifa. I haven't heard Democrats condemn antifa either because they go there, and their entire MO is to provoke violence and violent clashes with the extreme right.

SMITH: Brian, talk a little bit more about antifa. Conservatives have been focusing a lot of attention on them lately. Who are they?

MANN: Yeah. It's this loose coalition of anarchist and student protesters. They often wear masks. And police have identified them as a real problem during some protests. But again, the record of violence is much smaller than we've seen from, say, neo-Nazi militias in America. Here's antifa spokesman James Anderson.

JAMES ANDERSON: You know, who's really escalating this thing? Are we blowing up mosques and synagogues across the United States? Are we putting swastikas on places of worship? No, we're not.

SMITH: Brian, the president has gotten a lot of blowback for his comments yesterday, particularly for not specifically condemning white supremacy groups. The White House has come out with a statement today saying, of course the president condemns white supremacy. How is all that playing out among conservative groups?

MANN: Well, you know, one of the things that's complicating about this and that it sort of rings differently in rural conservative culture is that many people here think some white nationalist arguments have legitimacy. People here are angry about things like affirmative action programs. They also just think that Donald Trump doesn't get a fair shake. They think anything that he says is going to get attacked. And they point to the fact that he did call for unity here today and over the last couple of days. And so that's what people are focused on, not what he didn't say but what he did say.

SMITH: Brian Mann joins us from North Country Public Radio. Brian, thank you.

MANN: Thank you, Stacey.

(SOUNDBITE OF KENDRICK LAMAR'S "SING ABOUT ME, I'M DYING OF THIRST") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.