Two Fort Campbell Soldiers Killed, Suspect in Custody

By Associated Press 8 minutes ago

Credit Ft. Campbell

Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers have been killed and a juvenile injured following a domestic dispute near the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Kentucky State Police say in a statement it appears 35-year-old Jeremy Demar of Clarksville, Tennessee, was in a domestic dispute with his wife and found her at a home in Oak Grove, Kentucky, where he forced his way in and fatally shot a man and a woman. Police say the two killed were soldiers but have not released their names.

Police say a teenager received minor injuries in a confrontation with Demar, who fled with a young child.

The statement says Clarksville police later apprehended Demar and took him into custody. The child wasn't injured.

Kentucky Trooper Sean Wint said Friday charges are pending.

Demar is being held at the Montgomery County Jail. Jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Tags: 
Ft. Campbell
military

Ft. Campbell Soldiers to Return from Africa Wednesday

By Jan 23, 2017
1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", via Facebook

Some 100 Fort Campbell soldiers in the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team ‘Bastogne’ are returning home Wednesday from Cameroon in Africa. 

The soldiers, known as the ‘Red Currahee,' served in Task Force Toccoa in northern Cameroon. They worked with the country’s air force, state department and non-governmental organizations to expand positive relationships and regional security.

They also worked with U.S. school children and medical outreach, delivering immunizations, clothing and toys to young children.

Dozens of 101st Airborne Soldiers Back at Fort Campbell

By Associated Press Nov 21, 2016
Ft. Campbell

Dozens of 101st Airborne Division soldiers are back at Fort Campbell after a nine-month deployment to Iraq.

The post says about 170 soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne, and 101st Airborne Division Artillery was in Iraq as part of the effort to advise and assist Iraqi forces in defeating the Islamic State group.

The soldiers were welcomed back to the post during a ceremony Friday with family, friends and fellow soldiers. The Army post is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

The commanding general of the 101st, Maj. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, thanked the soldiers for their work and said he was proud of the unit's dedication.

Approximately 1,300 soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike" remain in Iraq.

101st Airborne-led Iraqi Coalition Begins Offensive to Retake ISIS Stronghold of Mosul

By Rob Canning Oct 17, 2016
DVIDSHUB / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

A coalition of security forces, led by the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, have begun an offensive to retake a stronghold of the so-called Islamic State.  

Maj. Gen. Gary Volesky confirmed the action on his Facebook page Monday morning saying that security forces have been “waiting to liberate Mosul for two years, and today is the day.”  

Mosul is ISIS’ largest and last remaining stronghold in Iraq.  

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force: Operation Inherent Resolve, says in a YouTube video this may be a tough battle and there’s no telling how long it will last.  

“But the Iraqis have prepared for it and we will stand by them.  The Iraqi security forces and the coalition are not only fighting for the future of Iraq, we are fighting to ensure the security of all of our nations.”

Bevin to Order Flags Lowered Following Death of Ft. Campbell Soldier

By Sep 12, 2016
Ft. Campbell

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of a Fort Campbell soldier who has died in Kuwait.

1st Lt. Jeffrey D. Cooper of Mill Creek Washington died Saturday from a non-combat related incident. 

According to a news release, Cooper, 25, was killed in a vehicle rollover accident while traveling from Camp Buehring to Ali Al Salem Airfield.

Cooper was an infantry officer in the 2nd Battalion 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

He joined the Army in 2013 and arrived in Fort Campbell in 2015. He has received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. 

The accident is under investigation.