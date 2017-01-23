Two Kentucky Communities Holding Wet-Dry Elections

Polls will be open in two Kentucky counties tomorrow. 

Voters in Allen County will decide whether to allow alcohol sales.  Supporters say doing so would generate tax revenue and possibly new businesses.  Opponents are concerned about public safety. 

Another wet-dry election will take place in the Ohio County city of Hartford, which has a population of just over 2,000 residents.  Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston told WKU Public Radio that he sympathizes with both sides.

"I see both people's opinion.  I hear people tell me why it would be such a great thing and others tell me why it would be such a negative thing," Johnston said.  "Fortunately, I don't have to make the decision.  We'll just see what happens, and majority rules."

This will be the fourth wet-dry election within a year in Ohio County.  Alcohol sales were approved by residents of Beaver Dam, but voted down in Rockport and in a county-wide election. 

Kentucky has seen a sharp rise in the number of communities holding local option elections since a new law took effect in 2016 that eliminated the population requirement for cities within dry counties.

