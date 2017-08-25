U of L Gets OK To Spend More Taxpayer Money On Lawyers

By Kate Howard 1 hour ago

Credit J. Tyler Franklin

The state’s finance secretary approved the University of Louisville’s request to spend $1.25 million more on legal expenses Thursday, reversing a legislative committee’s decision earlier this month.

The financial sign-off marks the latest step in the back and forth drama over the cost of U of L’s reforms.

Last week, the state government contract review committee denied U of L’s request to double its legal spending in the coming year, citing concerns about the millions of dollars they have already approved in the wake of financial scandals at U of L this year.

“The whole situation, from a contracting standpoint and from a taxpayer standpoint, has grown out of control,” Rep. Stan Lee, committee co-chair said last week. “We just felt it was going too far, and at some point we just needed to make a statement, and this was it.”

While the legislative committee wields oversight on state personal service contracts, its decisions aren’t final.

In a letter to board chair J. David Grissom, Kentucky finance secretary William M. Landrum III said the contract’s amendment would remain in effect as it was approved by the university, despite the committee’s disapproval.

Landrum noted that Grissom, in his earlier plea for funding, said that delays could “jeopardize the potential for recovery of lost endowment funds and the ability to hold those responsible accountable for potential wrongdoing.”

The school is looking to recover millions through potential litigation against former leaders and board members accused of misspending the endowment.

(Read KyCIR’s ongoing coverage of the University of Louisville)

Read the letter here.

Kate Howard can be reached at khoward@kycir.org and (502) 814.6546.

Disclosures: In 2015, the University of Louisville, which for years has donated to Louisville Public Media, earmarked $3,000 to KyCIR as part of a larger LPM donation. University board member Sandra Frazier and former member Stephen Campbell have donated.

Tags: 
University of Louisville

Related Content

Legislators Reject U of L’s Request For $1.25M In Legal Funds

By Kate Howard Aug 14, 2017
Kate Howard

The University of Louisville hit a stumbling block in its attempted turnaround Monday when a legislative committee rejected its plan to spend $1.25 million on outside lawyers.

Five of eight members of the government contract review committee rejected the school’s amended legal contract. The legislators cited the millions of dollars that have already been approved in the wake of a scathing forensic investigation of the nonprofit U of L Foundation.

Kentucky Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Governor’s Powers

By Aug 18, 2017
Ryland Barton

Justices on Kentucky’s Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Gov. Matt Bevin had the right to overhaul the University of Louisville board of trustees last year under a law that gives the governor power to reshape state boards while the legislature isn’t in session.

Kentucky Supreme Court To Consider Gov. Bevin’s U of L Overhaul Friday

By Ryland Barton Aug 17, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear will square off before the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday in a case dealing with how much power the governor has to reshape state university boards.

Bevin has appealed a lower court’s ruling that he didn’t have the authority to overhaul the University of Louisville board of trustees.

Bevin abolished U of L’s governing board lats year, severing the four-year terms of the 15 appointed members of the panel, which he called “dysfunctional.”

Read The University Of Louisville’s NCAA Punishment Appeal

By Aug 11, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The University of Louisville has filed its appeal of punishment handed down by the NCAA for violations committed to the men’s basketball program.

The penalties were imposed after an investigation into allegations that former staff member Andre McGee arranged stripper shows and sex parties for Cardinal players and recruits over a nearly four-year period.