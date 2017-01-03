U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey to Step Down

By Associated Press 31 minutes ago

Credit Office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky

U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey says he is resigning effective Jan. 13. 

The top prosecutor for the Eastern District of Kentucky is stepping down before Republican President-Elect Donald Trump takes office this month. U.S. attorneys are political appointees who customarily step down when a person of another political party becomes president.

Harvey, who has served in the position since 2010, said in a statement on Tuesday that it has been a "distinct honor" to serve in the position. The statement said the office has become a national leader in federal prosecution of drug-overdose cases under Harvey's leadership in addition to securing multiple public-corruption convictions including those of former Agriculture Commissioner Ritchie Farmer and former Personnel Cabinet Secretary Tim Longmeyer.

On Jan. 14, first assistant United States Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV will become acting United States attorney.

Related Content

Feds Tweak Bribery Charge Against Tim Longmeyer In Maneuver That Typically Precedes Guilty Plea

By Apr 18, 2016

Federal prosecutors have replaced the type of criminal charge against former state Personnel Cabinet Secretary Tim Longmeyer, a legal maneuver that suggests he is cooperating with the government.

In documents filed Monday, the government withdrew its criminal bribery complaint against Longmeyer and indicated it would soon be filing a bill of information.

A bill of information, unlike a grand jury indictment, is usually a sign that a defendant is cooperating and intends to plead guilty. Prosecutors can choose to file an information when a defendant waives indictment by grand jury and agrees to cooperate.

The move was approved Monday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Wier, according to court records.

The order does not say when the new charge will be filed. Longmeyer is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court in Lexington on Wednesday.

In Tim Longmeyer Case, Who Paid The Bribes?

By Apr 21, 2016
Thinkstock

In the wake of former Kentucky official Tim Longmeyer’s admission of accepting bribes while running a state agency, one central question remains unanswered:

Who paid the bribes?

His guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in Lexington, before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, was perfunctory and did not shed light on other possible targets of the federal investigation. Afterward, U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey didn’t rule out charges against others, but he would not say if Longmeyer is cooperating with authorities.

Still, the nine-page guilty plea offers a deeper glimpse into the bribery scheme and offers some new details.

The plea notes that the bribes — about $212,500 — were paid by a “private consultant” not named in court papers but referred to as “S.M.” The initials happen to match those of Sam McIntosh, whose MC Squared Consulting offices in Lexington were raided by the FBI on the same day that Longmeyer was charged. McIntosh has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Longmeyer. MC Squared has not reopened since the raid.

Longmeyer Sentenced in Bribery Case

By Sep 30, 2016

Former secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Tim Longmeyer has been sentenced to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal bribery charges.  He will also have to pay about $200,000 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell said that Longmeyer had damaged public trust in the government and hoped to sentence would deter future bad actors.

In April, Longmeyer pled guilty to accepting more than $212,000 in kickbacks in exchange for funneling state contracts to a consulting firm while he was Personnel Cabinet secretary under former Gov. Steve Beshear.

MC Squared conducted focus groups for Anthem and Humana, which managed the state’s employee health insurance plan over the period. Longmeyer arranged for the state to pay the firm more than $2 million in contract work in exchange for the kickbacks.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, the former governor’s son, hired Longmeyer to be a top deputy in his office. Longmeyer resigned from the position days before he was charged with bribery.

Kentucky Man Receives Life Sentence for Overdose Death

By Jul 24, 2015

An eastern Kentucky man has been sentenced to life in prison for the overdose death of a woman. 

It's the first time in Kentucky that a life sentence was imposed in an overdose death involving prescription drugs. 

Fifty-five-year-old Terry Smith, of Manchester, was accused of giving oxycodone pills to Patty Smallwood in 2011.  She went to sleep and never woke up.  A toxicology report following her death showed four times the therapeutic level of the painkiller in her system. 

U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey said the sentence should send a message to prescription drug dealers.

"They are not only putting the lives of their customers or victims at risk, but they're putting their own freedom at risk," Harvey told WKU Public Radio.

Smith ran a large-scale drug trafficking ring in eastern Kentucky.  He would recruit addicts to travel to out-of-state pill mills to obtain prescriptions painkillers.  The individual then gave the pills to Smith, who kept a portion for himself and divided the rest among the people who made the trip.

Because of Smith's criminal history, he received a mandatory life sentence under federal law.

Richie Farmer Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges

By Associated Press Apr 25, 2013

Kentucky sports hero turned politician Richie Farmer pleaded not guilty Thursday to criminal charges related to his management of the Department of Agriculture.

The basketball icon whose jersey hangs from the rafters of the University of Kentucky's Rupp Arena was charged in an indictment earlier this week with four counts of misappropriating government property and money and one count of soliciting property in exchange for a government grant.

Farmer appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Robert Wier in U.S. District Court in Lexington with his attorney, Guthrie True.

True entered the plea for Farmer, who answered only "yes" and "yes, sir" in response to questions from Wier.