Volunteers Needed To Review Foster Care Cases In Dozens of Kentucky Counties

By Taylor Inman 25 seconds ago

Credit FILE404, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in Kentucky are looking for volunteers to review foster care cases in 37 counties. Volunteers help to review files on children placed in out-of-home care and work with the cabinet and courts on behalf of foster children.

Some of the counties in our listening area in need of volunteers include Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Taylor, and Warren. Volunteers don't have to live in those counties.

Delores Smith, a regional supervisor with the Department of Family and Juvenile Services, said volunteers ensure children receive necessary services while in out-of-home care.

“Often times these children’s voices would go unheard if it wasn’t for the Citizen Foster Care volunteers advocating for their needs and for permanency.” Smith said.

Volunteers must complete a six-hour training and must consent to a criminal record and Central Registry check, where a recommendation will be made to the chief judge of the District Court or Family Court for appointment.

You can find more information about how to volunteer for a Citizen Foster Care Review Board here.

foster care

