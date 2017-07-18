In Wake Of Blistering Audit, U of L Foundation Fires Chief Financial Officer

By Kyeland Jackson 4 hours ago

Credit J. Tyler Franklin

After more than a month of speculation, the U of L Foundation fired Chief Financial Officer Jason Tomlinson on Tuesday.

ULF Chair Diane Medley wouldn’t say whether Tomlinson was fired for cause or when the discussion to fire him began, but said his removal is effective immediately.

Tomlinson was put on leave after a blistering audit released last month alleged former university president James Ramsey and his administration purposefully overspent, hid information and made questionable governance decisions.

Ramsey announced his resignation in June, 2016. In the past month since the audit’s release, two top officials have also been fired–Tomlinson and former Ramsey aide Kathleen Smith.

Medley said clearing the board of three major figures from the previous administration gives U of L a new start.

“It is what it is. Those top three individuals are no longer employees of the foundation,” Medley said, answering questions after Tuesday’s foundation meeting. “And as we’ve stated before, we are working to change the culture and change the processes that are going on here.”

Medley said the university will immediately start searching for Tomlinson’s replacement.

Donations Down $21 Million

Meanwhile, removing Tomlinson could appease donors who pulled millions in funding this year.

 

U of L Vice President for Advancement Keith Inman
Credit Kyeland Jackson

Keith Inman, U of L’s vice president for advancement, said compared with the previous year, donations were down by $21 million in fiscal year 2017. Overall funds, from sources like pledges, hospital revenue and gifts, were down $97 million. Citing the declining profits and donations, Inman said the shortfall is unprecedented in his 11-year tenure.

“We’ve never had anything like this affect us. This is the worst,” Inman said. “In our history here going through the campaign, up until now, we’ve broken records year after year. So we’re not used to reporting these numbers.”

Though donations seem to be flailing, Inman and the ULF Interim Executive Director Keith Sherman said donors have not completely spurned the university. They expect donors will pledge more support once the university corrects itself.

To do that, Inman advised board members clearly communicate the ULF’s vision and financially support the foundation. Last year, Papa John’s CEO and U of L board member John Schnatter donated millions to the university. It’s unclear whether he’s donated this year.

Tags: 
University of Louisville
education

Related Content

Kentucky Supreme Court to Hear U of L Case in August

By Associated Press Jun 20, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The Kentucky Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit pitting the Republican governor against the state's Democratic attorney general.

The court will hear arguments on Aug. 18 about whether Gov. Matt Bevin has the authority to abolish and replace the boards of trustees at public universities.

Last year, Bevin abolished the board of trustees at the University of Louisville and replaced it with a new board. Attorney General Andy Beshear sued, arguing Bevin's order was illegal. A state judge agreed with him, and Bevin appealed.

Bevin And Beshear Head To Kentucky Supreme Court Again

By Jun 16, 2017
Creative Commons

Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear will be back in court soon as the Kentucky Supreme Court weighs in on whether the governor’s attempted overhaul of the University of Louisville trustee board last summer was legal.

A trial court ruled last year that Bevin didn’t have the authority to remove members or abolish state university boards. The governor appealed the decision and the legislature passed a law giving the governor broader powers to retool university boards.

Beshear has characterized Bevin’s actions as a “power grab.”

Pitino Outraged at NCAA Penalties, Louisville Will Appeal

By Gary B. Graves from Associated Press Jun 15, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The NCAA didn't feel Louisville went far enough with its self-imposed sanctions following a sex scandal investigation, so the governing body Thursday handed down a few more.

An outraged Rick Pitino feels the NCAA went too far.

After completing its investigation of Katina Powell's allegations that she and other escorts were hired to have sex parties and strip for Louisville recruits and players, antics the NCAA described as "repugnant," it benched the Cardinals men's basketball coach for five games and imposed several other penalties.

AG’s Office Reviewing Whether U of L Foundation Broke Law

By Associated Press Jun 13, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office needs more information in determining whether criminal activity occurred at the University of Louisville Foundation.

Beshear told reporters Monday that an audit found “gross mismanagement” at the foundation — the nonprofit investment arm of the university. He said more information is needed to know if that mismanagement “crossed the line into criminal” activity.

Beshear said his office would have jurisdiction if state dollars were taken or nonprofit rules were violated.

Education Commissioner Floats New ‘Star’ Rating System For Kentucky Schools

By Jul 11, 2017
Simpson County Schools

Kentucky’s education commissioner is offering details of how regulators could measure public schools’ progress improving and educating students. The move comes after the legislature voted to overhaul the school accountability system this spring.

The new system would rate schools and districts on a scale from one to five “stars” based on how well they improve in six categories: proficiency, growth, graduation rates (for high schools), closing the achievement gap, transition readiness and opportunity and access.