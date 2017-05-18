Warren County Woman Dreams about Two More Wins for Always Dreaming

Erin and Daniel Birkenhauer with her parents and Always Dreaming.

All eyes are on Pimlico race track in Baltimore this weekend for the running of The Preakness, the second leg in horse racing's Triple Crown.

There's only one horse that can win racing's ultimate prize. Always Dreaming came from behind to win the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago.

Few people watched that race more closely than Erin Birkenhauer. The Alvaton woman is a key employee of West Point Thoroughbreds, owned by her father Terry Finley. The company is a minority owner of Always Dreaming.

She was in the owner's box at Churchill Downs when the horse won the Derby. "I think it took me a couple of seconds to really start to cry because I was just in a state of shock," Birkenhauer said. "But that's alright. If you win the Derby what else are you supposed to do besides cry."

Birkenhauer lives on a five acre ranch in Alvaton, about 100 miles south of Churchill Downs, with her husband, Daniel, their three dogs, six chickens and a horse named Seminary Ridge. She'll be in Baltimore for the big race.

Always Dreaming is already in Maryland, as he left two days after the Derby to give him plenty of time to get adjusted to the track and to his famous Stall 40, the one reserved for Kentucky Derby winners. Secretariat and Seattle Slew were past occupants.

"I think when you’re the Derby winner it’s important to get there and get settled in because there’s so much more hoopla around you and so much more action and with him coming into the Derby, he was pretty fired up," Birkenhauer says. "At this point, it’s not fitness. It’s keeping him happy, keeping him settled. I’d love to put bubble wrap around him. Keeping him happy, keeping him sound. That’s all we need to do."

That, plus keeping 60 other horses and 500 other owners in their company happy, as well. It’s a big job being the racing manager and director of communications.

"I’m the liaison between our trainers and our clients," she explains. "It’s tough to actively compete. I mean this job, no lie is all horses. We run a lot on weekends, so there are a lot of weekends, you know I’m not complaining, but I’ve got to be glued to the computer or glued to the TV, sending e-mails and making sure people know what’s going on."

Most of the people in Birkenhauer's position are men, and much older than the 29-year-old. She’s been with the company full-time for seven years, ever since the summer after her junior year at the University of Kentucky, and she says she’s more than earned her way.

"I’m very lucky that I have my family connections. I think more and more young women like myself are making names for themselves in the business. Some people are starting to take notice, and I think it’s getting easier and easier for women to get noticed and really have a career in this business. But there’s no doubt it’s tough."

But tough or not, Birkenhauer says she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

"Winning the Preakness is special, but it’s not the Derby. A lot of guys know that, and they know the chances of their horse coming back in two weeks and winning the Preakness is slim. So now that the Derby’s over, a lot of people kind of take a deep breath and look to the second half of the year." 

But not us," she says with a laugh. We’re trying to win the Triple Crown."

Kentucky Derby

Related Content

On A Sloppy Track, Always Dreaming Wins 143rd Kentucky Derby

By May 7, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

After days of intermittent rain, the sky cleared up for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby and Always Dreaming won by nearly three lengths on a sloppy track.

It was a second derby win for the horse’s trainer and jockey, but their first together.
Winning Jockey John Velazquez won the Kentucky Derby in 2011, riding Animal Kingdom.

After the race, Velazquez said he will always look for his next derby win.

“Obviously you come back to the derby looking for another one,” Velazquez said. “You’re always hungry for it.”

Exaggerator Pulls Off A Dramatic Win At 141st Preakness Stakes

By May 22, 2016
Garry Jones/AP

Exaggerator has taken home the second gem in horse racing’s triple crown. The colt won a mud-filled Preakness Stakes on Saturday, handing rival Nyquist the first loss of his career and effectively ending his shot at a triple crown.

It wasn’t an easy win for Exaggerator, though. For much of the race, the colt trailed not only Nyquist but Uncle Lino, as well. As in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, Exaggerator mounted a last-minute bid to take the lead; unlike that last race, however, Exaggerator finished the job.

Nyquist entered the race as the odds-on favorite, trailed by Stradivari and Exaggerator, whom he narrowly defeated at Churchill Downs two weeks ago. Nyquist — who’s named for the NHL’s Gustav Nyquist by his hockey fan owner — has now gone 8 for 9 in major races.

Rain came down for much of the day at Pimlico Race Course, just outside Baltimore. Still, Nyquist’s trainer, Dale Romans, betrayed no concern for the conditions in the lead-up to the race.

“My horse loves the mud,” Romans quipped to AL.com.

Churchill Downer: The Forgotten Racial History Of Kentucky's State Song

By May 6, 2016
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Every year at the Kentucky Derby, crazy hat-wearing, mint julep-guzzling horse-gazers break into a passionate rendition of Kentucky's state song, "My Old Kentucky Home." As tradition goes, the University of Louisville Cardinal Marching Band accompanies the crowd as they croon a ballad that seems to be about people who miss their happy home. "The sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home/'Tis summer and the people are gay" begins one version.

But Frank X Walker, Kentucky's former Poet Laureate, suspects that most people are missing the point.

"I'm a Kentuckian, and I love my state," Walker says. "But at the same time, you know, the memories, the history this conjures up, I think people sing it and are totally disconnected from the history, from the truth."

He refers to these lyrics:

"The young folks roll on the little cabin floor,
All merry, all happy and bright.
By 'n by hard times comes a-knocking at the door,
Then my old Kentucky home, good night."

Walker says that though it may sound like "a happy family environment in a humble cabin experience," there's definitely something more going on. "My Old Kentucky Home" was written by Stephen Foster in 1852, years before the Civil War. Foster was an American composer, famous in part for his minstrel music. The characters he references — the ones who had to leave Kentucky — were slaves.