WKU Helping Students Get A Head Start

By 17 minutes ago

Credit WKU

Western Kentucky University is touting a new program aimed at easing students' transition into college.

The program on the Bowling Green campus is called WKU Summer Start. Campus officials say it offers a summer introduction to college for first-year students, connecting them to campus life while living in residence halls.

WKU officials say the program allows students to complete six credit hours and take advantage of tuition savings. They get to know other new students and staff through social events and activities.

WKU Summer Sessions Coordinator Alicia Bingham says the program encourages faculty-student mentorships and will allow students to find out about campus resources that can help them throughout their college careers.

