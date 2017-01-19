WKU Names Timothy Caboni as "Preferred Candidate" to Be School's Next President

The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents has selected its “preferred candidate” to be the school’s next president.

Timothy Caboni is currently the vice-chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas, and holds a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communications from WKU.

The New Orleans native is scheduled to be on WKU’s campus next Thursday to participate in forums with the school’s staff, faculty, students, and community members.

WKU Regents Chairman Freddie Higdon said in a statement that Caboni has all of the attributes needed to lead the school, including the ability to head up WKU’s next capital campaign, experience in legislative relations, and academic credentials.

He holds a Ph.D from Vanderbilt University in higher education leadership and policy.

If ultimately selected as the school’s next leader, Caboni would take over the post from Gary Ransdell, who is retiring in June after 20 years as WKU President.