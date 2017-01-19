WKU Names Timothy Caboni as "Preferred Candidate" to Be School's Next President

By 51 minutes ago

Timothy Caboni
Credit WKU

The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents has selected its “preferred candidate” to be the school’s next president.

Timothy Caboni is currently the vice-chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas, and holds a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communications from WKU.

The New Orleans native is scheduled to be on WKU’s campus next Thursday to participate in forums with the school’s staff, faculty, students, and community members.

WKU Regents Chairman Freddie Higdon said in a statement that Caboni has all of the attributes needed to lead the school, including the ability to head up WKU’s next capital campaign, experience in legislative relations, and academic credentials.

He holds a Ph.D from Vanderbilt University in higher education leadership and policy.

If ultimately selected as the school’s next leader, Caboni would take over the post from Gary Ransdell, who is retiring in June after 20 years as WKU President. 

Tags: 
WKU
Timothy Caboni
Gary Ransdell

Related Content

WKU Presidential Search Yields 'Outstanding' Applicants

By Nov 11, 2016
Lisa Autry

As Western Kentucky University President Gary Ransdell prepares to retire next year, the hunt for his replacement remains on schedule. 

The presidential search committee met today in closed session.  Some faculty and staff have raised concerns about the transparency of the process.  They want to know who the finalists are and be allowed to comment on the final choice.  Search Committee Chairman Phillip Bale says it’s important for the names of candidates to remain confidential.

"That being said, if we have three or four finalists that want to come to campus and it doesn't injure their career or the institutions where they may be at now, we're fine with that too, but at this point we simply don't know," Bale told WKU Public Radio.

Dr. Bale says the search has yielded “an outstanding pool of applicants.”  About 40 people have applied or been nominated for the position. 

Candidate interviews will start next month.  The university’s 10th president will be named by March 1.

WKU Presidential Search Committee Meeting This Week Behind Closed Doors

By Nov 29, 2016
WKU

The Western Kentucky University presidential search committee is meeting in closed session Thursday and Friday in Nashville.

The group is considering candidates to replace WKU President Gary Ransdell, who is retiring next summer after 20 years at the school.

The school has issued an agenda for the meeting saying that the search committee will meet in closed session at the Nashville Airport Marriott to discuss applicants for the presidential position.

Kentucky law allows the search committee to conduct the hiring process behind closed doors,without members of the public or media present.

Some WKU employees have asked the search committee to conduct open meetings, and allow members of the community to meet with finalists before a decision is made.

WKU President Creates New Committee on Diversity and Embracement Following Campus Incidents

By Sep 20, 2016
WKU

The president of Western Kentucky University is announcing several initiatives following a pair of incidents on campus involving hate speech.

Gary Ransdell told faculty and staff in an email Tuesday that the school will create a President’s Committee on Diversity and Embracement.

The group will focus on strengthening “campus civility and respect” and deal with any issues on campus involving racial intolerance.

An African-American WKU student found a racial slur carved into her car last month following a dispute over a parking space. An African-American assistant dean reported earlier this month finding three threatening messages containing racist language in her office.

Both incidents are being investigated by WKU Police.

Ransdell also said in his email that the school will increase the number of campus events it holds that center on the themes of "civility, respect, and the embracement of everyone in our campus community."

Here is the full text of Ransdell's email:

Ransdell: Deal Reached on Spending Cuts to Higher Education

By Apr 9, 2016
WKU

Western Kentucky University president Gary Ransdell says the state’s universities have reached a compromise with Governor Matt Bevin and House and Senate leaders over cuts to higher education funding.

In an email to faculty and staff Saturday, Ransdell said schools would get back some of the state funding that Bevin recently cut from the last quarter of the current fiscal year. The governor had enacted a 4.5 percent cut, saying the money was needed to help bolster the state’s public pension systems.

Under the plan described by Ransdell, that cut will be reduced to 2 percent. For WKU, that means a one-time loss of $1.49 million, instead of $3.35 million.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has challenged Bevin’s authority to unilaterally enact such cuts to the current fiscal year support for universities, and has said he’ll sue the Governor over the issue.

Ransdell says the deal negotiated Friday also spells out cuts for universities over the next two fiscal years.

WKU Wins Third Straight Bowl Game, Beating Memphis 51-31

By Associated Press Dec 21, 2016
WKU

Senior Anthony Wales gained 329 yards from scrimmage and Western Kentucky earned a bowl victory for the third year in a row by beating Memphis 51-31 Tuesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Wales ran for a career-high 245 yards on 35 carries, added 84 yards on four catches and scored three times.

Teammate Mike White threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Taywan Taylor had nine catches for 144 yards and his 17th touchdown of the season.

WKU Graduate Named New Leader of Bowling Green-Based Fruit of the Loom

By Dec 7, 2016
Fruit of the Loom

Fruit of the Loom has named a senior vice president at its global headquarters in Bowling Green as the company’s new chairman and CEO. Melissa Burgess-Taylor will lead the company following the unexpected death of former CEO Rick Medlin last month.